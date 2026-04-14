Green AI Data Center Market Market Report 2026: $111+ Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Green AI Data Center Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The green artificial intelligence (AI) data center market is experiencing robust growth, projected to expand from $77.22 billion in 2025 to $82.89 billion in 2026 with a CAGR of 7.3%. This growth stems from increasing energy consumption of traditional data centers, surging AI and big data workloads, heightened carbon emissions awareness, renewable energy adoption, and heightened demand for high-performance computing. Looking ahead, the market is expected to grow to $111.04 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.6%. Key drivers include the expansion of hyperscale AI data centers, integration of AI-driven energy optimization tools, stricter global sustainability regulations, and a rise in edge AI deployments.

Emerging trends foster energy-efficient infrastructure deployment, AI workload optimization, and carbon footprint monitoring and reporting. Increased adoption of renewable energy sources bolsters this growth, as green AI data centers power AI workloads efficiently with clean energy, reducing reliance on fossil fuels. For instance, in 2024, the European Commission noted a rise in renewable energy consumption in the EU, reaching 25.2% from 24.6% in 2023.

Leading companies are innovating with products like NVIDIA's Vera Rubin platform, delivering superior performance and energy efficiency for AI workloads. This rack-scale AI computing platform merges high-performance CPUs and GPUs with integrated network support, significantly enhancing calculate performance. NVIDIA's 2026 Vera Rubin NVL72 platform upgrade achieves faster inference and training, fortified security, and resilience, ensuring zero downtime maintenance and modular designs for streamlined deployment.

Recently, in March 2024, Ardian acquired Verne for nearly $1.2 billion, enhancing its sustainable data center presence in Northern Europe through renewable-powered facilities. Major companies such as IBM, Cisco Systems, Schneider Electric, and many others are actively contributing to this market expansion by offering diverse services and solutions.

The market faces challenges due to tariffs increasing costs of imported climate-efficient servers and AI-optimized processors, particularly affecting hyperscale segments in North America and Europe. However, this has spurred local manufacturing and investment in domestic green infrastructure, promoting regional innovation.

The sector encompasses infrastructure, software, and services, with deployment across hyperscale, enterprise, colocation, and edge facilities. End users include IT and telecom, healthcare, finance, retail, automotive, and academics. The market thrives on revenues from energy-efficient server deployment, AI workload optimizations, sustainable server solutions, and more.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $82.89 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $111.04 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.6% Regions Covered Global

Key Technologies & Future Trends

Sustainability, Climate Tech & Circular Economy

Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing

Internet Of Things (Iot), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems

Energy-Efficient Infrastructure Deployment

Ai Workload Optimization

Carbon Footprint Monitoring and Reporting

Sustainable Operations and Maintenance

Green Data Center Design and Consulting

Companies Featured

International Business Machines Corporation

Cisco Systems Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

ABB Ltd.

NTT Ltd.

NEC Corporation

Eaton Corporation plc

Johnson Controls International plc

Equinix Inc.

YTL Data Center Holdings Pte. Ltd.

Super Micro Computer Inc.

Vertiv Holdings Co.

Digital Realty Trust Inc.

STULZ GmbH

Delta Electronics Inc.

Sify Technologies Limited

Cyber Power Systems (USA) Inc.

EcoDataCenter AB

EcoCooling Limited

Midas Green Technologies LLC.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/aelmgq

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