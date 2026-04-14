Build-to-Suit Data Center Market Report 2026: $35+ Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Build-to-Suit Data Center Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The build-to-suit data center market is experiencing robust growth, with market size expected to increase from $21.37 billion in 2025 to $35.94 billion by 2030, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11%.

Key drivers of this growth include the expansion of cloud services, increased demand for colocation, enterprise digital transformation initiatives, and the rise in hyperscale investments. Emerging trends point towards the adoption of energy-efficient designs, tenant-specific infrastructure, and high-density computing environments. Key players include China Mobile International, Equinix Inc., Digital Realty Trust, Vantage Data Centers, Flexential Corp..

The surge in cloud computing adoption is a significant factor propelling the market forward. Organizations are increasingly turning to cloud solutions for scalable and cost-effective IT infrastructure, driving demand for build-to-suit data centers that offer customized, scalable solutions tailored to specific performance and security needs. According to Eurostat, European cloud-edge adoption is projected to reach 75% by 2030, up from 45.2% in 2023, underscoring the cloud's pivotal role in market expansion.

Leading companies are innovating to meet this rising demand, focusing on hyperscale turnkey data center platforms with multi-gigawatt capacities. For instance, LightHouse Data Centers, in collaboration with Wharton Digital, launched a new platform in January 2026 designed to develop and manage over 2 GW of data center capacity across North America. This platform supports high-density workloads with features like liquid-cooled architectures and is optimized for swift deployments.

Strategic acquisitions are also shaping market dynamics. In July 2025, DigitalBridge Group Inc. expanded its global presence by acquiring Yondr Group, aiming to enhance its capacity to support AI and cloud workloads, solidifying its position in the digital infrastructure sector. Meanwhile, leading market players like China Mobile International Limited, Equinix Inc., and Digital Realty Trust Inc. continue to push boundaries by expanding their service offerings to cater to diverse client needs.

Tariffs have influenced the build-to-suit market by increasing costs for necessary infrastructure components, prompting companies to innovate. In response, developers are emphasizing local equipment sourcing and employing modular and energy-efficient designs to maintain cost-effectiveness and resilience.

The market encompasses IT infrastructure, mechanical and electrical systems, and general construction, providing tailored facilities for sectors including cloud services, government, telecom, and healthcare. As the market continues to evolve, comprehensive research reports are essential for industry stakeholders to navigate current and future opportunities, providing insights into global market trends, competitive landscapes, and strategic growth areas.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $23.67 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $35.94 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.0% Regions Covered Global

Report Scope:

Markets Covered:

Component: IT Infrastructure; Electrical Infrastructure; Mechanical Infrastructure; General Construction

Type: Wholesale; Retail

Data Center Size: Small and Medium; Large

Deployment Location: Urban; Suburban; Remote

End User: Cloud Service Providers; Enterprises; Government; Telecom; BFSI; Healthcare; Other End Users

Subsegments:

IT Infrastructure: Servers; Storage Systems; Networking Equipment; Virtualization Software; DCIM; Security Systems

Electrical Infrastructure: Utility Supplies; Transformers; UPS; Generators; PDUs; Switchgear; Grounding Systems

Mechanical Infrastructure: Cooling Systems; Chillers; Towers; Handling Units; Containment; Fire Systems; Monitoring Systems

General Construction: Site Work; Structures; Envelope; Flooring; Interior Finishes; Security Structures

Key Technologies & Future Trends

Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing

Internet Of Things (Iot), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems

Sustainability, Climate Tech & Circular Economy

Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

Customized Hyperscale Facilities

Energy-Efficient Data Center Design

Tenant-Specific Infrastructure Planning

High-Density Computing Environments

Secure and Compliant Data Facilities

Companies Featured

China Mobile International Limited

China Telecom Global Limited

NTT Global Data Centers Corporation

Equinix Inc.

Digital Realty Trust Inc.

GDS Holdings Limited

Global Switch Holdings Limited

Vantage Data Centers LLC

STACK Infrastructure Inc.

Keppel Data Centres Holding Pte. Ltd.

Flexential Corp.

CyrusOne Inc.

Aligned Data Centers LLC

DataBank Holdings Ltd.

Ascenty Data Centers e Telecom Ltda.

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres Pte. Ltd.

Compass Datacenters LLC

Telehouse International Corporation of Europe Ltd.

Stream Data Centers LLC

Prime Data Centers LLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bzy0cx

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