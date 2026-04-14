Build-to-Suit Data Center Market Report 2026: $35+ Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Build-to-Suit Data Center Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The build-to-suit data center market is experiencing robust growth, with market size expected to increase from $21.37 billion in 2025 to $35.94 billion by 2030, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11%.
Key drivers of this growth include the expansion of cloud services, increased demand for colocation, enterprise digital transformation initiatives, and the rise in hyperscale investments. Emerging trends point towards the adoption of energy-efficient designs, tenant-specific infrastructure, and high-density computing environments. Key players include China Mobile International, Equinix Inc., Digital Realty Trust, Vantage Data Centers, Flexential Corp..
The surge in cloud computing adoption is a significant factor propelling the market forward. Organizations are increasingly turning to cloud solutions for scalable and cost-effective IT infrastructure, driving demand for build-to-suit data centers that offer customized, scalable solutions tailored to specific performance and security needs. According to Eurostat, European cloud-edge adoption is projected to reach 75% by 2030, up from 45.2% in 2023, underscoring the cloud's pivotal role in market expansion.
Leading companies are innovating to meet this rising demand, focusing on hyperscale turnkey data center platforms with multi-gigawatt capacities. For instance, LightHouse Data Centers, in collaboration with Wharton Digital, launched a new platform in January 2026 designed to develop and manage over 2 GW of data center capacity across North America. This platform supports high-density workloads with features like liquid-cooled architectures and is optimized for swift deployments.
Strategic acquisitions are also shaping market dynamics. In July 2025, DigitalBridge Group Inc. expanded its global presence by acquiring Yondr Group, aiming to enhance its capacity to support AI and cloud workloads, solidifying its position in the digital infrastructure sector. Meanwhile, leading market players like China Mobile International Limited, Equinix Inc., and Digital Realty Trust Inc. continue to push boundaries by expanding their service offerings to cater to diverse client needs.
Tariffs have influenced the build-to-suit market by increasing costs for necessary infrastructure components, prompting companies to innovate. In response, developers are emphasizing local equipment sourcing and employing modular and energy-efficient designs to maintain cost-effectiveness and resilience.
The market encompasses IT infrastructure, mechanical and electrical systems, and general construction, providing tailored facilities for sectors including cloud services, government, telecom, and healthcare. As the market continues to evolve, comprehensive research reports are essential for industry stakeholders to navigate current and future opportunities, providing insights into global market trends, competitive landscapes, and strategic growth areas.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|250
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$23.67 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$35.94 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|11.0%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Report Scope:
Markets Covered:
- Component: IT Infrastructure; Electrical Infrastructure; Mechanical Infrastructure; General Construction
- Type: Wholesale; Retail
- Data Center Size: Small and Medium; Large
- Deployment Location: Urban; Suburban; Remote
- End User: Cloud Service Providers; Enterprises; Government; Telecom; BFSI; Healthcare; Other End Users
Subsegments:
- IT Infrastructure: Servers; Storage Systems; Networking Equipment; Virtualization Software; DCIM; Security Systems
- Electrical Infrastructure: Utility Supplies; Transformers; UPS; Generators; PDUs; Switchgear; Grounding Systems
- Mechanical Infrastructure: Cooling Systems; Chillers; Towers; Handling Units; Containment; Fire Systems; Monitoring Systems
- General Construction: Site Work; Structures; Envelope; Flooring; Interior Finishes; Security Structures
Key Technologies & Future Trends
- Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity
- Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing
- Internet Of Things (Iot), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems
- Sustainability, Climate Tech & Circular Economy
- Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence
- Customized Hyperscale Facilities
- Energy-Efficient Data Center Design
- Tenant-Specific Infrastructure Planning
- High-Density Computing Environments
- Secure and Compliant Data Facilities
Companies Featured
- China Mobile International Limited
- China Telecom Global Limited
- NTT Global Data Centers Corporation
- Equinix Inc.
- Digital Realty Trust Inc.
- GDS Holdings Limited
- Global Switch Holdings Limited
- Vantage Data Centers LLC
- STACK Infrastructure Inc.
- Keppel Data Centres Holding Pte. Ltd.
- Flexential Corp.
- CyrusOne Inc.
- Aligned Data Centers LLC
- DataBank Holdings Ltd.
- Ascenty Data Centers e Telecom Ltda.
- ST Telemedia Global Data Centres Pte. Ltd.
- Compass Datacenters LLC
- Telehouse International Corporation of Europe Ltd.
- Stream Data Centers LLC
- Prime Data Centers LLC
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bzy0cx
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