AI Data Center Graphics Processing Units (GPUs) Market Report 2026: $32.3 Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI Data Center Graphics Processing Units (GPUs) Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The artificial intelligence (AI) data center graphics processing units (GPUs) market is witnessing rapid growth, projected to rise from $11.12 billion in 2025 to $32.3 billion by 2030, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.8%. This surge is fueled by advances in generative AI, sovereign AI infrastructure, energy efficiency needs, AI model scaling, alongside edge and hybrid AI deployments. Noteworthy trends include high-performance AI training GPUs, energy-efficient inference acceleration, and scalable multi-GPU architectures.

Artificial intelligence adoption is a major driver for this growth, propelled by increasing integration of AI tools in both enterprise and consumer-facing applications, which significantly heightens computational demands. AI data center GPUs facilitate the fast tracking and execution of complex machine learning models, enhancing adoption scalability across industries. For example, as reported by Microsoft Corporation in January 2026, global adoption of generative AI tools escalated to 16.3% of the world's population, up from 15.1% in the first half of 2025.

Leading companies in the AI data center GPU market, such as NVIDIA, are innovating with GPU-focused computing platforms that integrate advanced GPUs with optimized CPUs and high-speed interconnects for superior performance in AI workloads. In January 2026, NVIDIA launched the Vera Rubin AI computing platform, marking a leap in AI and HPC performance by combining cutting-edge GPUs with advanced architectural systems.

Moreover, NVIDIA expanded its portfolio by acquiring Groq, a startup famed for its high-speed AI inference technology, for approximately $20 billion in December 2025. This acquisition aims to fortify NVIDIA's technological edge across AI training and inference applications.

The market features key players like Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Huawei Technologies, Tencent Holdings, Broadcom Inc., Intel Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Qualcomm Inc., NVIDIA Corporation, and AMD, among others. These companies are pivotal in driving innovations and satisfying the growing demands of the AI segment.

Geopolitical tariffs pose both challenges and opportunities by affecting costs and availability of essential semiconductors and components. These tariffs have caused delays in procurement cycles and prompted manufacturers to seek diversification in fabrication partners and regional manufacturing investments to ease supply chain constraints and sustain scalability.

The market is delineated by several product types, including GPUs, accelerator cards, GPU servers, compute accelerator modules, and AI accelerator chips. These products cater to training and inference functions for diverse verticals such as IT, telecom, healthcare, finance, retail, automotive, and academic institutions.

The industry report on the AI data center GPUs market provides comprehensive insights, including global market size, regional shares, and detailed segmentation. It offers an in-depth analysis on market trends and future opportunities, helping stakeholders navigate the rapidly evolving AI data center GPU landscape.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $13.75 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $32.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 23.8% Regions Covered Global



Report Scope:

Markets Covered:

Product Type: Graphics Processing Units, Accelerator Cards, Servers, Compute Accelerator Modules, AI Accelerator Chips

Function: Training, Inference

Deployment Model: On-Premises, Cloud-Based

End Use Industry: IT and Telecom, Healthcare, Financial Services, Retail, Automotive, Research

Subsegments:

Graphics Processing Units: Training and Inference Optimized, High Memory, Energy Efficient

Accelerator Cards: Tensor, Neural Network, High Performance Computing

GPU Servers: Single Node, Multi Node, Rack Mounted, High Density

Compute Accelerator Modules: Embedded, Modular, High Bandwidth, Scalable

AI Accelerator Chips: Machine Learning, Deep Learning, Inference Focused

Companies Featured

Google LLC

Microsoft Corporation

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Tencent Holdings Limited

Broadcom Inc.

Intel Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Qualcomm Incorporated

NVIDIA Corporation

Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

Inspur Electronic Information Industry Co. Ltd.

GIGA-BYTE Technology Co. Ltd.

VVDN Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Lambda Inc. (Lambda Labs)

Changsha Jingjia Microelectronics Co. Ltd.

Tenstorrent Inc.

EdgeCortix Inc.

Cerebras Systems Inc.

EXXACT Corporation

Etched.ai Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ujw7ss

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment