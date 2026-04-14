Qosina to Showcase New Booth Experience and Interactive Sampling at INTERPHEX 2026

Ronkonkoma, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qosina, a global leader in single-use components for the medical and pharmaceutical industries, will exhibit at INTERPHEX, April 21-23, at the Jacob Javits Center in New York City.

At this year’s event, Qosina will debut an all-new booth design featuring a fresh, modern look and an open layout. The redesigned space reflects Qosina’s continued investment in enhancing customer experience and showcasing its expanding product portfolio.

“INTERPHEX 2026 is an important opportunity for us to connect directly with the innovators shaping the future of pharmaceutical and bioprocessing technologies,” said Lee Pochter, CEO of Qosina. “We’re excited to showcase not only our latest booth experience and interactive sampling solutions, but also our ongoing commitment to helping customers overcome supply chain challenges with reliable, flexible and forward-thinking component solutions.”

A key highlight of the booth is the cube sample wall, an interactive display that allows visitors to touch, turn and take sample components home. This hands-on experience offers a closer look at Qosina’s high-quality products, giving attendees the opportunity to evaluate components before incorporating them into their designs.

Qosina’s team will be on site throughout the event to connect with engineers, designers and sourcing professionals, discuss customization capabilities and provide solutions for projects at every stage—from concept through production.

To learn more about Qosina at INTERPHEX 2026, visit https://bit.ly/Qosina-Interphex2026.

About Qosina

Qosina is a leading global supplier of OEM single-use components to the medical and biopharmaceutical industries. With over 45 years of experience, Qosina offers one of the world’s largest selections of stock components—including connectors, fittings, valves, tubing and other critical parts—to help companies accelerate innovation and reduce time to market. In addition to its extensive catalog, Qosina provides custom sourcing, molding and assembly solutions. Headquartered in Ronkonkoma, New York, with a European office in Milan, Italy, Qosina serves customers worldwide with a commitment to quality, compliance and innovation.

Contact Info



Rachelle Morrow

rmorrow@qosina.com

+1 631-242-3000