AI-Powered Smart Grid Market Research Report 2026: $12.79 Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI-Powered Smart Grid Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This market research report provides comprehensive statistics on market size, regional shares, competitor insights, market segments, trends, and opportunities. It offers an in-depth analysis of current and future industry scenarios, facilitating strategic planning and growth in the AI-powered smart grid sector.

The artificial intelligence (AI)-powered smart grid market has experienced robust growth and is projected to continue expanding from $6.62 billion in 2025 to $7.54 billion in 2026, with a CAGR of 13.9%. This growth stems from the modernization of aging grid infrastructure, increased electricity demand, early smart meter deployments, government initiatives, and rising power outage incidents. Moving forward, the market is expected to grow to $12.79 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 14.1%, driven by the complexity of renewable energy integration, the expansion of electric vehicle charging loads, AI-driven grid automation, cybersecurity requirements, and the expansion of decentralized energy resources.

Renewable energy adoption is a key trend supporting this market's expansion. AI-powered smart grids facilitate renewable energy integration by optimizing power distribution and balancing supply and demand. For instance, as per Eurostat, renewable energy represented 24.5% of total EU energy consumption in 2023, up from 23% in 2022.

Major market companies are embedding AI technologies into grid operations, aiming to enhance decision-making and grid performance. Schneider Electric SE launched the One Digital Grid Platform, a software solution that integrates planning, operations, and asset management, enhancing grid reliability and performance. The platform utilizes predictive analytics and supports distributed energy resource integration, optimizing asset utilization without replacing existing infrastructure.

In strategic acquisitions, Bidgely Inc. acquired Grid4C to enhance its AI-driven analytics platform, improving grid operations and customer engagement. Grid4C specializes in AI-powered smart grid software for optimization and DER management.

Key players in the market include IBM, Cisco Systems Inc., Oracle Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, Honeywell International Inc., Siemens Energy AG, GE Vernova Inc., and ABB Ltd. These companies are focusing on software-centric solutions to mitigate impacts from tariffs on hardware like smart sensors and controllers. By investing in local manufacturing and supply chain diversification, they bolster grid resilience and reliability.

The AI-powered smart grid market encompasses revenues from grid data analytics, predictive maintenance, load forecasting, demand response management, and energy management services. It includes sales of embedded AI smart sensors and meters, machine learning platforms, and predictive maintenance systems. Market values are based on 'factory gate' prices and include related services provided by goods creators.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $7.54 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $12.79 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.1% Regions Covered Global



Report Scope

Component: Hardware, Software, Services

Deployment Model: On-Premise, Cloud-Based, Hybrid

Solution Type: Grid Analytics, Predictive Maintenance, Demand Forecasting, Real-Time Monitoring, Cybersecurity

Application: Energy Distribution, Demand Management, Predictive Maintenance

End-Use: Utilities, Industrial, Commercial/Residential

Subsegments:

Hardware: Smart Sensors, Edge Computing, Communication Modules

Software: Grid Analytics, AI and ML Platforms, Energy Management

Services: Integration, Consulting, Managed Services

Companies Featured

International Business Machines Corporation

Cisco Systems Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Schneider Electric SE

Honeywell International Inc.

Siemens Energy AG

GE Vernova Inc.

ABB Ltd.

Eaton Corporation plc

Octopus Energy Group Ltd.

Itron Inc.

Bentley Systems Incorporated

C3.ai Inc.

Fluentgrid Limited

Innowatts Inc.

Utilidata Inc

Percepto Robotics Ltd.

Net2Grid B.V.

Radix IoT LLC

Esyasoft Holding Limited.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w58loz

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