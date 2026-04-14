Self Healing Smart Grid Research Report 2026: $16.48 Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Self Healing Smart Grid Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The self-healing smart grid market research offers extensive insights into market trends, opportunities, and challenges, providing detailed analyses of the global market size, regional shares, and competitive landscape. This comprehensive report covers essential components such as hardware, software, and services, highlighting their deployment and end-user applications in utilities, industrial, commercial, and residential sectors.





The self-healing smart grid market is on a robust growth trajectory, expected to surge from $9.04 billion in 2025 to $10.18 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 12.6%. This growth is driven by factors such as rising grid outage incidents, expansion of smart meter programs, and increasing electricity demand. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach $16.48 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 12.8%, boosted by advancements in distributed energy resources and renewable grid integration, as well as increased investment in grid resilience and utility automation.

Renewable energy integration plays a vital role in supporting this market expansion. Self-healing smart grids efficiently manage and distribute renewable energy, balancing electricity supply and demand while optimizing power quality. The International Energy Agency reported a 50% increase in global renewable energy capacity in 2023, primarily driven by solar photovoltaic systems. This trend is a key growth driver for self-healing smart grids.

Companies in the market are innovating with solutions like digital grid management platforms that enhance grid reliability and enable real-time fault detection and automated recovery. Siemens AG's Gridscale X, launched in February 2024, exemplifies these innovations by leveraging AI and machine learning for real-time monitoring and self-healing capabilities, integrating seamlessly with distributed energy resources and digital substations. Moreover, GE Vernova Inc. acquired Greenbird Integration Technology AS in August 2023, aiming to bolster its AI-driven grid management and support renewables through energy data integration.

Key players in the market include Siemens AG, Hitachi Ltd., Lockheed Martin Corporation, and IBM Corporation, among others. These companies are developing cutting-edge technologies to address the increasing complexity of renewable-heavy grids.

While the market is burgeoning, tariffs on smart sensors and grid controllers are inflating hardware costs, particularly affecting regions dependent on imports. This has led to adjustments in project timelines and an emphasis on local manufacturing and regional supplier partnerships to mitigate price changes and enhance supply stability.

Overall, the self-healing smart grid market is characterized by growth driven by renewable energy integration, innovative solutions, and strategic acquisitions, positioning it as a key contributor to the modernization of electrical grids and enhancement of power reliability worldwide.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $10.18 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $16.48 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.8% Regions Covered Global

Report Scope

Components: Hardware, Software, Services

Hardware, Software, Services Deployment Models: On-Premises, Cloud-Based

On-Premises, Cloud-Based Technologies: Distributed Generation, Demand Response, Advanced Metering Infrastructure

Distributed Generation, Demand Response, Advanced Metering Infrastructure Applications: Transmission, Distribution, Substation Automation

Transmission, Distribution, Substation Automation End-Users: Utilities, Industrial, Commercial, Residential

Utilities, Industrial, Commercial, Residential Key Companies Covered: Siemens AG, Hitachi Ltd., Lockheed Martin, IBM Corp, Cisco Systems, among others

Siemens AG, Hitachi Ltd., Lockheed Martin, IBM Corp, Cisco Systems, among others Historic and Forecast Timeframe: Five-year historic, ten-year forecast

Key Technologies & Future Trends

Internet Of Things (Iot), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems

Sustainability, Climate Tech & Circular Economy

Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing

Electric Mobility & Transportation Electrification

Automated Fault Isolation Systems

Advanced Distribution Automation Deployment

Predictive Grid Maintenance Platforms

Integrated Outage Management Solutions

Real Time Grid Monitoring Networks

Companies Featured

Siemens AG

Hitachi Ltd.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Accenture plc

IBM Corporation

Cisco Systems Inc.

General Electric Company

Oracle Corporation

Schneider Electric SE

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

ABB Ltd.

Eaton Corporation

Wipro Limited

Landis+Gyr Group AG

Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories Inc.

Itron Inc.

G&W Electric Company

C3 AI Inc.

Utilidata Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f6ms5b

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