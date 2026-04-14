Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) Resin Industry Research Report 2026: $2.34 Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) Resin Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF) resin market is experiencing robust growth, projected to expand from $1.64 billion in 2025 to $2.34 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 7.4%. Several factors fuel this surge, including advancements in chemical processing, expansion of oil and gas infrastructure, and increasing demand for corrosion-resistant materials. The forecast period will also see rising demand from industries such as electric vehicle battery production, desalination, and renewable energy storage systems, facilitating high-quality PVDF applications across sectors.

Key trends driving this growth include the use of PVDF in lithium-ion battery binders, water treatment filtration membranes, and corrosion-resistant coatings. Furthermore, major companies are innovating in polymer processing to enhance battery durability and safety. For instance, in June 2024, Belgium's Syensqo SA launched Solef ZA830, a high-performance PVDF resin specifically designed for lithium-ion batteries, ensuring strong adhesion and chemical stability.

Renewable energy expansion plays a vital role in market development, necessitating advanced materials like PVDF resin for solar back sheets, wind turbine cable insulation, and protective coatings. A Eurostat report from December 2024 noted renewable energy's rise to 24.5% of EU consumption in 2023, accentuating demand for durable and efficient PVDF-based solutions.

Recent strategic initiatives highlight the industry's dynamic nature. In 2023, Mexico's Orbia S.A.B. de C.V. partnered with Solvay S.A. to establish North America's largest PVDF production facilities aimed at bolstering lithium-ion battery materials supply while adhering to sustainability goals.

Leading market participants include Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC), Daikin Industries Ltd., 3M Company, Arkema S.A., and Solvay S.A., among others. These companies are navigating changes such as increased production costs due to tariffs on fluoropolymer raw materials, encouraging shifts toward localized production and strategic inventory management.

The PVDF resin market is characterized by its diverse product offerings, available in various forms and utilized across multiple applications, including pipes, films, wire insulation, and lithium-ion batteries. End-users span chemical processing, electronics, construction, automotive, and aerospace sectors.

In conclusion, the PVDF resin market is poised for significant growth driven by technological advancements, expanding renewable energy capacities, and strategic industry partnerships. This thriving market offers lucrative opportunities for innovation and expansion across diverse industrial applications, setting the stage for continued progress and sustainability.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $1.75 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.34 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.4% Regions Covered Global



Key Technologies & Future Trends

Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

Internet Of Things (IoT), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems

Fintech, Blockchain, Regtech & Digital Finance

Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing

Centralized Policy Orchestration Across Multi-Network Environments

Real-Time Subscriber and Service Policy Enforcement

Integrated QoS and Traffic Management Dashboards

Policy-Driven Regulatory Compliance Monitoring

Migration From Legacy Policy Systems To Virtualized Platforms

Report Scope

Crystalline Phases: Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta

Forms: Pellet, Powder, Granule, Industrial Casings

Sales Channels: Direct, Distributors, Online Retail

Applications: Pipes, Films, Coatings, Membranes

End-Users: Chemical, Electronics, Construction, Energy Storage, Automotive, and more

Key Companies: SABIC, Daikin Industries, 3M, Arkema, Solvay

Companies Featured

Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC)

Daikin Industries Ltd.

3M Company

Arkema S.A.

Solvay S.A.

Dongyue Group Ltd.

Kureha Corporation

Longxing Chemical Stock Company Limited

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd.

RTP Company

Shanghai Ofluorine Chemical Technology Co. Ltd.

Zhuzhou Hongda Polymer Materials Co. Ltd.

Fluorine Chemical New Material Co.

Sinochem Lantian Co. Ltd.

Halopolymer Open Joint Stock Company

Zibo Bainaisi Chemical Co. Ltd.

Zhejiang Fotech International Co. Ltd.

Shanghai 3F New Materials Co. Ltd.

Zhejiang Lantian Environmental Protection Fluoro Materials Co. Ltd.

Ganzhou Lichang New Materials Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zbxdhd

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