Rentomojo Reports Surge in Bed and Mattress Rentals in Bangalore as Urban Households Prioritize Flexibility Over Ownership in 2026

BENGALURU, KA, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BENGALURU, KA - April 14, 2026 - -

Rentomojo, a furniture and appliance rental platform operating across India, reports increasing demand for bed and mattress rentals in Bangalore, as renters and young professionals reassess not just the financial implications of purchasing bedroom furniture, but also how their needs evolve over time.

Setting up a bedroom in Bangalore typically involves an upfront cost ranging from ₹25,000 to ₹60,000 for a bed and mattress combination, depending on size, material, and quality. However, this one-time decision often does not account for changing lifestyle needs. A single professional may initially opt for a compact single bed, but as living situations evolve—such as moving in with a partner, upgrading to a larger apartment, or starting a family—the requirement often shifts to a queen or king-size bed. These transitions can make previously purchased furniture less suitable, forcing additional spending or replacement.

Health considerations are also influencing consumer decisions. Individuals experiencing back or posture-related issues often require orthopedic mattresses, which typically cost significantly more than standard options. For many renters, committing to a high upfront investment for a specialized mattress can be difficult, especially when future needs may change or when relocation is likely within a short time frame.

These evolving requirements are reflected in the types of questions consumers are increasingly asking: "Should I rent or buy a mattress in Bangalore?", "When does it make sense to upgrade from a single to a king-size bed?", and "Are orthopedic mattresses worth the cost if my needs may change?" Such queries indicate a broader shift in how urban households evaluate furniture—not just as a one-time purchase, but as an ongoing decision influenced by flexibility, mobility, and financial planning.

Bangalore's residential dynamics play a significant role in this shift. With a large population of professionals working in technology, startups, and consulting, housing arrangements often change every one to three years. Many residents move between neighborhoods such as Whitefield, Electronic City, Sarjapur Road, and Outer Ring Road, depending on job changes and commute preferences. In such an environment, owning bulky furniture like beds can create logistical challenges, including dismantling, transportation, and reinstallation, all of which add to the total cost of ownership.

As a result, rental models are emerging as a practical alternative for furnishing essential living spaces. Rentomojo's bed and mattress rental service allows users to access different bed sizes and mattress types without committing to long-term ownership. This flexibility enables consumers to align their furniture choices with their current living situations, rather than trying to predict future requirements at the time of purchase.

"The way people furnish homes in Bangalore is changing," said a company spokesperson. "Many residents are no longer making static decisions based on their current needs alone. Instead, they are looking for options that allow them to adapt as their circumstances change, whether that's moving homes, upgrading their lifestyle, or addressing health-related needs."

Cost predictability is another key factor influencing adoption. While purchasing a bed and mattress involves a large upfront payment, it may also lead to additional expenses over time, including maintenance, replacement, and depreciation. In contrast, rental plans convert this into a consistent monthly expense, allowing users to manage their budgets more effectively without tying up capital in assets that may not be used long term.

Hygiene and product quality are also emerging considerations, particularly for mattresses. Consumers living in shared accommodations or temporary housing often prefer options that allow them to access professionally maintained or upgraded products without long-term ownership. The ability to switch or upgrade mattresses based on comfort or health requirements is becoming increasingly relevant in this context.

Demand for bed and mattress rentals is particularly strong among first-time job holders, young couples setting up homes, and shared households. For these users, speed and convenience are critical, with many looking for solutions that allow them to furnish a bedroom quickly without significant upfront effort or cost.

Rentomojo's service includes doorstep delivery, installation support, and maintenance during the rental period. The company operates on a postpaid billing model, where customers are invoiced after usage, and requires a refundable security deposit at onboarding. Flexible tenure options allow users to align their furniture usage with the duration of their stay in a particular home.

The increase in bed and mattress rentals in Bangalore reflects a broader trend across urban India, where access-based consumption is gaining traction. As consumers continue to weigh the trade-offs between ownership and flexibility, rental models are becoming an increasingly relevant option for those navigating dynamic urban lifestyles.

While ownership remains a viable choice for long-term homeowners, a growing segment of renters is evaluating whether it makes sense to invest heavily in furniture that may need to be upgraded, replaced, or moved frequently as their needs evolve. To learn more visit: https://www.rentomojo.com/bangalore/furniture-on-rent

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For more information about Rentomojo Private Limited, contact the company here:



Rentomojo Private Limited

Pratik Vyas

+91 1800 102 6601

jo@rentomojo.com

Rentomojo Private Limited

B Wing- 4th Floor, BHIVE Workspace,

WJ88+69V BMTC Complex,

Old Madiwala, Kuvempu Nagar, Stage 2, BTM Layout,

Bengaluru, Karnataka - 560068