JDM Web Technologies Announces Web Design, Ecommerce and Website Maintenance Service Expansion

NEW DELHI, DL, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEW DELHI, DL - April 14, 2026 - -

JDM Web Technologies has announced the availability of its web design, ecommerce development, and website maintenance services for businesses seeking to establish and manage their online presence.

The company stated that its services are available across multiple platforms, including WordPress, Magento, Shopify, Wix, Squarespace, Webflow, and other content management systems. These services are intended to support businesses at different stages of digital adoption, from initial website development to ongoing maintenance.

According to the company, its web design and development services focus on building websites that are accessible across devices and compatible with modern browsing requirements. The company also works with businesses that require ecommerce functionality, offering solutions that support online transactions and product management.

In addition to development services, JDM Web Technologies provides website maintenance services. This includes regular updates, monitoring, and technical support to help ensure that websites remain operational and up to date.

The company also confirmed that it works with a range of local service-based businesses, including plumbing companies, locksmith services, roofing contractors, legal professionals, dental clinics, and other small and medium-sized businesses. These services are intended to assist businesses that rely on online visibility to connect with customers.

JDM Web Technologies noted that it has incorporated AI-assisted tools into certain processes, including performance monitoring, customer interaction tools, and search optimization support. These tools are used to assist in analyzing website data and improving functionality.

A company representative commented that the goal of the service expansion is to provide businesses with access to web solutions that can support ongoing digital requirements.

JDM Web Technologies is a digital services provider offering web design, ecommerce development, and website maintenance services. The company works with businesses across various industries to support their online operations.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hlpq_O4sNRE

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For more information about JDM Web Technologies, contact the company here:



JDM Web Technologies

Naveen Kumar

9871530322

naveen@jdmwebtechnologies.com

S-128, Street No 3, Raja Puri Vishwas Park Extension Uttam Nagar, New Delhi, Delhi, 110059