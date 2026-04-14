Chase Buchanan Private Wealth Management Launches Expat Money Matters Podcast

PAPHOS, CY, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PAPHOS, CY - April 14, 2026 - -

Chase Buchanan has launched a podcast offering UK expatriates guidance on cross-border finance and taxation.

Chase Buchanan Private Wealth Management announced the launch of its podcast series, Expat Money Matters, developed to provide information on international financial planning and taxation for UK expatriates.

The series features discussions between financial professionals and regional specialists, covering topics such as cross-border taxation, pension planning, tax residency, and international investment strategies. Episodes include contributions from internal advisors as well as external experts based in regions with significant expatriate populations, including Spain, Malta, and Portugal.

According to the company, the podcast was created to address common gaps in financial understanding that can arise when individuals relocate abroad. The series aims to explain regulatory, tax, and financial considerations that may affect expatriates in different jurisdictions.

The podcast is hosted by Chase Buchanan Managing Director Georgina Eldridge, and includes commentary from various advisers and guests.

The Expat Money Matters series also includes a Weekly Market Update, which provides summaries of recent economic developments, financial news, and market-related information relevant to international investors. The company stated that this segment is based on curated market updates and commentary from its advisory team.

Episodes currently available address topics such as pension transfer structures, tax treatment of savings vehicles after relocation, residency requirements, inheritance considerations, and investment planning across different currencies and jurisdictions.

The podcast is available through YouTube and other major podcast platforms.

About the Company:

Chase Buchanan Private Wealth Management is an international advisory firm focused on financial planning services for expatriates. The company operates across multiple regions, including Europe and North America, and provides services related to investment planning, tax considerations, pensions, and estate planning. Chase Buchanan Ltd is authorised and regulated by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CIF Licence 287/15) and operates within the European Union under MiFID provisions. Its affiliated insurance advisory entity is regulated by the Cyprus Insurance Companies Control Service (Licence No. 6883) under the Insurance Distribution Directive. Disclaimer: Investing in financial instruments involves risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The value of investments may go up as well as down and past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. There is risk of losing part or all of invested capital.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ETS5FEvJr0A

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For more information about Chase Buchanan Ltd, contact the company here:



Chase Buchanan Ltd

Hollie Harvey

info@chasebuchanan.com

Paphos, Cyprus