Annotation Services for Roadway AI Models Market Research Report 2026: $5.37 Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

The annotation services for roadway AI models market presents key opportunities driven by the rise in autonomous vehicle adoption, smart traffic systems, and high-precision annotation demand. Companies can capitalize on advancements in sensor data labeling, AI tools, and quality assurance, while tariffs may spur regional infrastructure investments.

 | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Annotation Services for Roadway AI Models Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The annotation services for roadway artificial intelligence (AI) models market is experiencing significant growth, projected to expand from $1.89 billion in 2025 to $2.33 billion in 2026, achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23%. This upward trajectory is driven by advancements in autonomous vehicle R&D, the development of advanced driver assistance systems, and increased availability of roadway image and video data. The next few years are expected to see the market swell further to $5.37 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 23.2%. Factors contributing to this growth include the commercialization of autonomous vehicles, deployment of smart traffic systems, and a rising focus on scalable annotation platforms.

The proliferation of autonomous vehicles is a major driver. These self-driving systems utilize AI, sensor technologies, and real-time data to operate without human involvement. Annotation services support this ecosystem by providing high-quality labeled datasets, enhancing the precision of object recognition, environmental perception, and decision-making. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) projects that global connections of autonomous vehicles will reach approximately 3.5 billion by 2025 and rise to 4.5 billion by 2030, illustrating the sector's rapid expansion.

Leading companies in this space focus on advancements like intrinsic and extrinsic misalignments correction to maintain a competitive edge. For instance, Deepen AI introduced a suite in May 2025 for data labeling, sensor alignment, and model verification. This platform unites multi-sensor calibration with AI-assisted annotation, expediting the labeling process and enhancing accuracy. Companies like Uber Technologies Inc. are bolstering their capabilities through strategic acquisitions such as Segments.ai to expand their high-precision annotation frameworks.

Major players in this market include TELUS International Inc., iMerit Technology, Scale AI Inc., Sama Inc., TaskUs Inc., Appen Limited, amongst others. However, tariffs are presenting challenges by increasing costs associated with data storage hardware and infrastructure, primarily affecting North American and European markets. Despite these challenges, they also spur regional investments and the development of cost-effective annotation automation technologies.

The annotation services market encompasses revenues from activities such as semantic segmentation, object detection, lane and traffic sign annotation, and vehicle tracking. These services enhance AI model accuracy and reliability for applications in autonomous driving, traffic monitoring, and intelligent transportation systems. The main types include image, video, sensor data, and text annotation, utilized by automotive OEMs, government agencies, and technology providers, among others. The market size is reflective of revenues generated within specific geographies and does not include resales further down the supply chain.

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages250
Forecast Period2026 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026$2.33 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030$5.37 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate23.2%
Regions CoveredGlobal


Report Scope

  • Service Type: Image Annotation, Video Annotation, Sensor Data Annotation, Text Annotation, Other Services
  • Annotation Tool: Manual, Semi-Automatic, Automatic
  • Application: Autonomous Vehicles, Traffic Management, Road Infrastructure Monitoring, Driver Assistance Systems
  • End-User: Automotive OEM, Government Agencies, Research Institutes, Tech Providers
  • Key Companies:TELUS International Inc., iMerit Technology, Scale AI Inc., Sama Inc., TaskUs Inc., Appen Limited, Shaip Holdings Inc., Cogito Tech LLC
  • Countries Covered:Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain

Companies Featured

  • TELUS International Inc.
  • iMerit Technology
  • Scale AI Inc.
  • Sama Inc.
  • TaskUs Inc.
  • Appen Limited
  • Shaip Holdings Inc.
  • Cogito Tech LLC
  • Toloka AI BV
  • Labelbox Inc.
  • Deepen AI Inc.
  • Keymakr Inc.
  • Dataloop.AI Ltd.
  • SuperAnnotate Inc.
  • LTS Global Digital Services Pvt. Ltd.
  • Kili Technology S.A.S.
  • CloudFactory Limited
  • Mindy Support Pvt. Ltd.
  • KeyLabs Inc.
  • Aya Data Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1epqe1

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                Annotation Services for Roadway AI Models Market

                        

                
            

        

    





        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                AI Model
                            
                            
                                Artificial Intelligence 
                            
                            
                                Artificial Intelligence Sensor
                            
                            
                                Autonomous Driving
                            
                            
                                Autonomous Vehicle
                            
                            
                                Object Detection
                            

                



        


    

        
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