Annotation Services for Roadway AI Models Market Research Report 2026: $5.37 Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Annotation Services for Roadway AI Models Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The annotation services for roadway artificial intelligence (AI) models market is experiencing significant growth, projected to expand from $1.89 billion in 2025 to $2.33 billion in 2026, achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23%. This upward trajectory is driven by advancements in autonomous vehicle R&D, the development of advanced driver assistance systems, and increased availability of roadway image and video data. The next few years are expected to see the market swell further to $5.37 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 23.2%. Factors contributing to this growth include the commercialization of autonomous vehicles, deployment of smart traffic systems, and a rising focus on scalable annotation platforms.

The proliferation of autonomous vehicles is a major driver. These self-driving systems utilize AI, sensor technologies, and real-time data to operate without human involvement. Annotation services support this ecosystem by providing high-quality labeled datasets, enhancing the precision of object recognition, environmental perception, and decision-making. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) projects that global connections of autonomous vehicles will reach approximately 3.5 billion by 2025 and rise to 4.5 billion by 2030, illustrating the sector's rapid expansion.

Leading companies in this space focus on advancements like intrinsic and extrinsic misalignments correction to maintain a competitive edge. For instance, Deepen AI introduced a suite in May 2025 for data labeling, sensor alignment, and model verification. This platform unites multi-sensor calibration with AI-assisted annotation, expediting the labeling process and enhancing accuracy. Companies like Uber Technologies Inc. are bolstering their capabilities through strategic acquisitions such as Segments.ai to expand their high-precision annotation frameworks.

Major players in this market include TELUS International Inc., iMerit Technology, Scale AI Inc., Sama Inc., TaskUs Inc., Appen Limited, amongst others. However, tariffs are presenting challenges by increasing costs associated with data storage hardware and infrastructure, primarily affecting North American and European markets. Despite these challenges, they also spur regional investments and the development of cost-effective annotation automation technologies.

The annotation services market encompasses revenues from activities such as semantic segmentation, object detection, lane and traffic sign annotation, and vehicle tracking. These services enhance AI model accuracy and reliability for applications in autonomous driving, traffic monitoring, and intelligent transportation systems. The main types include image, video, sensor data, and text annotation, utilized by automotive OEMs, government agencies, and technology providers, among others. The market size is reflective of revenues generated within specific geographies and does not include resales further down the supply chain.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $2.33 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $5.37 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 23.2% Regions Covered Global



Report Scope

Service Type: Image Annotation, Video Annotation, Sensor Data Annotation, Text Annotation, Other Services

Annotation Tool: Manual, Semi-Automatic, Automatic

Application: Autonomous Vehicles, Traffic Management, Road Infrastructure Monitoring, Driver Assistance Systems

End-User: Automotive OEM, Government Agencies, Research Institutes, Tech Providers

Key Companies : TELUS International Inc., iMerit Technology, Scale AI Inc., Sama Inc., TaskUs Inc., Appen Limited, Shaip Holdings Inc., Cogito Tech LLC

TELUS International Inc., iMerit Technology, Scale AI Inc., Sama Inc., TaskUs Inc., Appen Limited, Shaip Holdings Inc., Cogito Tech LLC Countries Covered:Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain

Companies Featured

TELUS International Inc.

iMerit Technology

Scale AI Inc.

Sama Inc.

TaskUs Inc.

Appen Limited

Shaip Holdings Inc.

Cogito Tech LLC

Toloka AI BV

Labelbox Inc.

Deepen AI Inc.

Keymakr Inc.

Dataloop.AI Ltd.

SuperAnnotate Inc.

LTS Global Digital Services Pvt. Ltd.

Kili Technology S.A.S.

CloudFactory Limited

Mindy Support Pvt. Ltd.

KeyLabs Inc.

Aya Data Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1epqe1

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