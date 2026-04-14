Fervo Energy Expands Board of Directors, Adding Four Directors with Deep Expertise in Energy, Finance, Engineering, and Governance

HOUSTON, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fervo Energy today announced the appointment of four new members to its Board of Directors: Meg Whitman as Lead Independent Director, Robert Keehan and Jessica Uhl as Independent Directors, and Trey Lowe as Director. With these appointments, Fervo’s Board of Directors now includes Meg Whitman, Robert Keehan, Jessica Uhl, Trey Lowe, Anne Cleary, Ion Yadigaroglu, and Tim Latimer.

Meg Whitman – Lead Independent Director

Meg Whitman is one of the most recognized business executives and public servants in the United States. She served as CEO of eBay from 1998 to 2008, growing the company from 30 employees with $4 million in annual revenue to more than 15,000 employees with $8 billion in revenue. She subsequently served as CEO of Hewlett-Packard Enterprise, where she led a major restructuring and strategic repositioning of one of the world’s largest technology companies. Most recently, Whitman was confirmed in a unanimous vote by the U.S. Senate as the eighteenth United States Ambassador to Kenya under President Biden. She currently serves as a non-executive director of CoreWeave and is on the board of the Nature Conservancy. She previously chaired the board of Teach for America. Whitman holds an A.B. in Economics from Princeton University and an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School.

Robert Keehan – Independent Director

Robert Keehan brings 37 years of experience at PricewaterhouseCoopers, where he served as a senior audit partner and leader in the energy, utility, and renewables sector. Over the course of his career, Keehan served as the lead audit partner for four Fortune 250 energy and utility companies and oversaw PwC’s service delivery to three of its largest consulting clients in the sector. He also served in several leadership roles in PwC’s Global and U.S. firms that addressed strategy, risks, and improvements to processes and technology. Keehan has deep capital markets experience, having guided clients through IPOs, M&A transactions exceeding $50 billion, spin-offs, and restructurings. He holds a B.B.A. in Accounting from Texas A&M University and is a member of the National Association of Corporate Directors.

Jessica Uhl – Independent Director

Jessica Uhl is a seasoned energy executive with extensive experience in finance, strategy, and corporate leadership with over 25 years in the energy sector. She served as CFO of Shell from 2017 to 2022, overseeing a $20-25 billion annual capital program and leading major strategic initiatives. Most recently, she served as President of GE Vernova, GE’s energy business that spun out as an independent public company, where she oversaw corporate strategy, R&D, ventures, the corporate AI agenda, and mergers and acquisitions. Uhl currently is an advisor to investment firms on energy and serves as a board member for OpenMinds and RMI. She is an advisory board member of the Columbia University Center on Global Energy Policy and for the UC Berkeley Political Economy major. Uhl has served on the Board of Directors of Shell, Goldman Sachs, and GE. She has been named to Forbes’ list of the World’s 100 Most Powerful Women and Fortune’s Most Powerful International Business Women. She holds a B.A. in Political Economy from UC Berkeley and an M.B.A. from INSEAD.

Trey Lowe – Director

Trey Lowe serves as Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer at Devon Energy, where he oversees technology, digital security, project management, and energy ventures. He joined Devon in 2005 and has held technical and leadership roles spanning U.S. and international operations. Prior to Devon, Lowe worked for Schlumberger in technical roles in the U.S. and Norway – a background that gives him direct appreciation for the engineering and operational rigor that defines Fervo’s approach to next-generation geothermal development. He is a past distinguished lecturer for the Society of Petroleum Engineers and holds a B.S. in Chemical Engineering from Oklahoma State University.

About Fervo Energy

Fervo Energy provides 24/7 carbon-free energy through the development of next-generation geothermal power. Fervo’s mission is to leverage innovation in geoscience to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy. With breakthroughs in horizontal drilling, fiber-optic sensing, and advanced reservoir engineering, Fervo is making geothermal scalable, competitive, and ready to meet growing global demand. For more information, visit www.fervoenergy.com.

Media Contact

V2 Communications for Fervo Energy

fervo@v2comms.com

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