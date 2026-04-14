Chery Sets Stage for Global Innovation at Upcoming International Business Summit

WUHU, ANHUI, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WUHU, ANHUI - April 14, 2026 - -

Chery Group reported global sales of 240,678 vehicles in March 2026, marking a 12.1% year-over-year increase. The company's continued international expansion and technological advancements will be highlighted at Auto China 2026 and the CHERY International Business Summit scheduled for April.

Chery Group announced that it sold 240,678 vehicles worldwide in March 2026, representing a 12.1% increase year-over-year. First-quarter cumulative sales reached 601,712 units, while its global user base grew to 19.12 million, including more than 6.23 million overseas users. The results reflect the company's ongoing global expansion and technological progress as it advances toward its goal of becoming a high-tech automotive enterprise.

Chery's international growth continues to be driven by localized operations and strategic market expansion. The company has entered markets across 18 European countries and strengthened its presence in high-regulatory regions. Today, one in every five Chinese vehicles exported globally is produced by Chery, underscoring its leadership among China's automotive exporters.

The company's globalization strategy has evolved from volume expansion to integrated ecosystem development, encompassing research and development, manufacturing, branding, and cultural collaboration. This approach has supported sustained growth and strengthened Chery's competitiveness in international markets.

Chery will further highlight its global ambitions at Auto China 2026 and the CHERY International Business Summit, scheduled from April 22 to 28. During the event, the company plans to unveil two new models tailored for international markets and present advancements in new energy technologies. The summit will serve as a platform to showcase Chery's strategic direction and reinforce its commitment to global mobility innovation.

In March, Chery also advanced its sustainability initiatives. As part of the global Earth Hour campaign on March 28, the company's manufacturing bases, dealerships, and user communities across seven countries participated in coordinated energy-saving activities. Chery continues to promote ESG principles and accelerate low-carbon transformation across its technology, supply chain, and manufacturing operations.

Technological innovation remains central to Chery's long-term strategy. The company employs more than 30,000 research and development professionals worldwide and continues to invest in next-generation mobility solutions. In March, Chery hosted its Automotive Battery Night, introducing the Rhinoceros Battery, designed to address key electric vehicle challenges such as charging efficiency, range accuracy, and safety. The battery is engineered to deliver up to 500 kilometers of range after eight minutes of charging and offers a cycle life of up to 5,000 charges.

Beyond battery innovation, Chery is building a comprehensive green energy ecosystem encompassing wind, solar, hydrogen, ammonia, energy storage, charging, battery swapping, and vehicle-to-load (V2L) technologies. The company is also exploring emerging energy solutions, including controlled nuclear fusion, as part of its long-term research initiatives.

Chery's performance in March reflects coordinated progress across global expansion, new energy transformation, and technological development. As the automotive industry continues to evolve, the company aims to strengthen its position as a global high-tech automotive enterprise through sustained innovation and international collaboration.

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For more information about Chery Automobile Co., Ltd., contact the company here:



Chery Automobile Co., Ltd.

Zhang Tianyi

zhangtianyil@mychery.com

Wuhu, Anhui, China