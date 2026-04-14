Passive House Canada Marks 10 Years with Landmark Conference in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Passive House Canada is marking its 10th anniversary by bringing its 8th annual national conference to Vancouver this May – at a time when Canada’s building sector faces mounting pressure to deliver more housing, faster, and at higher performance.

From May 25 - 27, 2026, industry leaders, policymakers, and practitioners from across the country will gather at the Richmond Conference Centre – and online – for what has become Canada’s leading event focused on high-performance buildings.





This year’s conference, “Thriving Communities, Lasting Value,” lands at a critical moment. As housing demand intensifies and climate risks accelerate, the question is no longer whether we build better – but how quickly we can scale solutions that actually perform.

The conference will showcase how Passive House delivers measurable results: lower operating costs, greater resilience, improved occupant comfort, and strong long-term return on investment.

Keynote speaker Seth Klein, climate policy expert and author of A Good War, will challenge attendees to think at the scale and speed required to meet today’s housing and climate realities—bringing a national lens to an industry in transition.

“Thriving communities don’t happen by accident, they’re the result of deliberate choices, tested ideas, and a willingness to push beyond the status quo. Passive House challenges us to rethink how we design, build, and operate buildings, delivering better performance and stronger returns for developers, owners, and occupants alike. This conference is an opportunity to test what we think we know and leave better equipped to deliver what comes next.”

Michael Quast, CEO, Passive House Canada

Why This Conference Matters

This isn’t just another industry event; it’s where real-world challenges get addressed.

Attendees will gain practical, actionable insights across four key areas:

Cost – How to overcome financial barriers and deliver high-performance buildings that make economic sense

– How to overcome financial barriers and deliver high-performance buildings that make economic sense Community – How better buildings support affordability, resilience, and healthier communities

– How better buildings support affordability, resilience, and healthier communities Comfort – Why occupant experience is becoming a defining measure of building success

– Why occupant experience is becoming a defining measure of building success Capacity – How to scale skills, knowledge, and collaboration across the industry

Beyond the sessions, the conference offers direct access to the people and projects driving change through networking, project tours, and hands-on learning opportunities.

More Than a Conference. A Milestone Moment.

As Passive House Canada celebrates a decade of leadership, this year’s event reflects both how far the industry has come – and how far it still needs to go.

For those shaping Canada’s built environment, this is a chance to move beyond theory and into proven solutions.

Join In-Person or Online

Architects, engineers, builders, policymakers, and sustainability leaders are invited to attend in Vancouver or online.

Attendees with have access to:

30 expert-led sessions covering cost, performance, and scalable solutions.

Guided tours of Passive House projects across the Vancouver region.

A hands-on workshop focused on retrofitting existing buildings.

A free public open house connecting visitors with suppliers and industry leaders.

Professional development credits recognized by major industry associations.



Registration is now open:

https://conference.passivehousecanada.com

About Passive House Canada

Passive House Canada is a national non-profit professional association dedicated to advancing the Passive House high-performance building standard. Through education, advocacy, and collaboration, the organization works to make high-performance buildings the norm across Canada.

Recognized by the United Nations as an International Centre of Excellence, Passive House Canada continues to play a leading role in shaping a more resilient, low-carbon built environment.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/809a7d78-7a14-42a9-9b03-bcd2ff78263b