Lunar Detective Expands Global Cybercrime Investigation and Digital Asset Analysis Capabilities





Image by Lunar Detective

WASHINGTON, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lunar Detective, an international private investigation firm specializing in technology-driven investigative solutions, announces the continued expansion of its global capabilities in cybercrime analysis, financial investigation support, and digital asset tracing services. Established in 2009, the firm provides structured investigative services designed to assist in the review and interpretation of complex digital and financial environments across international jurisdictions.

Lunar Detective applies advanced analytical systems, artificial intelligence tools, and forensic methodologies to support the examination of digital financial activity and cyber-related risk indicators. The firm focuses on assisting in the interpretation of complex data patterns associated with online financial systems and cross-border digital transactions, supporting organizations operating in evolving technological landscapes.

The company’s core service areas include cybercrime investigation, fraud analysis support, and digital financial activity review. By integrating technical tools with investigative expertise, Lunar Detective aims to provide structured insights into financial irregularities and digital risk exposure in a variety of international contexts and operational environments.

Lunar Detective provides a range of investigative services through its global platform, including wire fraud recovery and fraudulent wire transfer recovery , supporting structured reviews of complex financial activity and digital asset environments.

The firm also offers specialized capabilities in wire transfer recovery service and wire transfer fraud recovery , focusing on the analysis of suspicious or unauthorized financial transactions across digital banking and payment systems.

In addition, Lunar Detective delivers broader fraud recovery services designed to support the examination of financial irregularities and cross-border transaction patterns through structured investigative methodologies and data interpretation processes.

Lunar Detective continues to invest in advanced technological systems to enhance its investigative capabilities, including AI-driven tools and data analysis frameworks designed to improve efficiency in handling large-scale digital information and complex investigative datasets.

The company’s continued development reflects the growing global demand for structured investigative services in cyber-related financial environments, risk analysis, and digital security assessment. Lunar Detective remains committed to providing neutral, technology-assisted investigative support across international jurisdictions and evolving digital ecosystems.

For more information about Lunar Detective and its services, visit https://lunardetective.com .

About Lunar Detective

Lunar Detective is an international private investigation firm specializing in cybercrime analysis, fraud investigation support, and digital asset tracing. Founded in 2009, the company delivers technology-driven investigative solutions using artificial intelligence systems, forensic tools, and global investigative expertise.

Media Contact:

Lunar Detective

Dr. John P Walsh

+1 (202) 866-8003

1221 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington, DC 20007

consult@lunardetective.com

https://lunardetective.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ad757d09-f7c6-42f4-ad89-7b6df54fa0c9