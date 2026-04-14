Nanterre, 14 April 2026

VINCI’s Shareholders’ General Meeting of 14 April 2026

All resolutions passed

Renewal of the terms of office of Xavier Huillard, Claude Laruelle and René Medori as Directors

Ratification of the co-optation of Frédéric Nougarède as Director representing employee shareholders

Dividend in respect of 2025: €5.00 per share, with a final dividend of €3.95 payable in cash on 23 April 2026

Xavier Huillard appointed Chairman by the Board of Directors

VINCI’s Combined Shareholders’ General Meeting was held today at Salle Pleyel in Paris and was chaired by Xavier Huillard.

With a quorum of 70.78%, all resolutions put to the meeting were passed, including those relating to:

the parent company and consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2025;

the payment of a dividend of €5.00 per share in respect of 2025. As an interim dividend of €1.05 per share was paid in October 2025, the final dividend will be €3.95 per share, to be paid in cash on 23 April 2026 (ex-date: 21 April 2026);

the renewal of the terms of office of Xavier Huillard, Claude Laruelle and René Medori as Directors for a period of four years;

the ratification of the co-optation of Frédéric Nougarède as Director representing employee shareholders.

At its meeting held after the Shareholders’ General Meeting, the Board of Directors decided to appoint Xavier Huillard as Chairman of the Board. In addition, Nelson Martinho Galego has joined the Board of Directors as Director representing employees, replacing Roberto Migliardi.

Lastly, the Board of Directors paid special tribute to Marie Christine-Lombard for her commitment and dedication to the Group over the last 12 years.

The voting results for the Shareholders’ General Meeting as well as the video of the meeting will be available soon on the Group’s website (www.vinci.com).

About VINCI

VINCI is a world leader in concessions, energy solutions and construction, employing 294,000 people in more than 120 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, we are committed to operating in an environmentally, socially responsible and ethical manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. Based on that approach, VINCI’s ambition is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, partners and society in general. www.vinci.com





This press release is an official information document of the VINCI Group.

PRESS CONTACT

VINCI Press Department

Tel: +33 (0)1 57 98 62 88

media.relations@vinci.com





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