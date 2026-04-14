Ipsos: Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (7 to 10 April 2026)

14 April 2026

Disclosure of trading in own shares

under a share buyback program

Period: From 7 to 10 April 2026

Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos

Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298

Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)

Issuer name Issuer Code Transaction date ISIN Code Daily total volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired Platform ISIN code (ISO 6166) MIC code (ISO 10383) 7-Apr-26 FR0000073298 10 744 34,9046 XPAR 7-Apr-26 FR0000073298 7-Apr-26 FR0000073298 9 256 34,7005 DXE 7-Apr-26 FR0000073298 8-Apr-26 FR0000073298 11 230 35,6446 XPAR 8-Apr-26 FR0000073298 8-Apr-26 FR0000073298 7 348 35,5487 DXE 8-Apr-26 FR0000073298 9-Apr-26 FR0000073298 13 500 35,2022 XPAR 9-Apr-26 FR0000073298 9-Apr-26 FR0000073298 14 000 35,1513 DXE 9-Apr-26 FR0000073298 9-Apr-26 FR0000073298 1 000 35,2090 TQE 9-Apr-26 FR0000073298 9-Apr-26 FR0000073298 1 500 35,2135 AQE 9-Apr-26 FR0000073298 10-Apr-26 FR0000073298 13 000 35,8124 XPAR 10-Apr-26 FR0000073298 10-Apr-26 FR0000073298 13 500 35,8134 DXE 10-Apr-26 FR0000073298 10-Apr-26 FR0000073298 1 000 35,7860 TQE 10-Apr-26 FR0000073298 10-Apr-26 FR0000073298 1 500 35,8128 AQE 10-Apr-26 FR0000073298

Detailed presentation by transaction:

A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: “Share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en.

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