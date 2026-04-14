Ipsos: Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (7 to 10 April 2026)

14 April 2026
Disclosure of trading in own shares
under a share buyback program
Period: From 7 to 10 April 2026
Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos
Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298
Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)
|Issuer name
|Issuer Code
|Transaction date
|ISIN Code
|Daily total volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of shares acquired
|Platform
|ISIN code (ISO 6166)
|MIC code (ISO 10383)
|7-Apr-26
|FR0000073298
|10 744
|34,9046
|XPAR
|7-Apr-26
|FR0000073298
|7-Apr-26
|FR0000073298
|9 256
|34,7005
|DXE
|7-Apr-26
|FR0000073298
|8-Apr-26
|FR0000073298
|11 230
|35,6446
|XPAR
|8-Apr-26
|FR0000073298
|8-Apr-26
|FR0000073298
|7 348
|35,5487
|DXE
|8-Apr-26
|FR0000073298
|9-Apr-26
|FR0000073298
|13 500
|35,2022
|XPAR
|9-Apr-26
|FR0000073298
|9-Apr-26
|FR0000073298
|14 000
|35,1513
|DXE
|9-Apr-26
|FR0000073298
|9-Apr-26
|FR0000073298
|1 000
|35,2090
|TQE
|9-Apr-26
|FR0000073298
|9-Apr-26
|FR0000073298
|1 500
|35,2135
|AQE
|9-Apr-26
|FR0000073298
|10-Apr-26
|FR0000073298
|13 000
|35,8124
|XPAR
|10-Apr-26
|FR0000073298
|10-Apr-26
|FR0000073298
|13 500
|35,8134
|DXE
|10-Apr-26
|FR0000073298
|10-Apr-26
|FR0000073298
|1 000
|35,7860
|TQE
|10-Apr-26
|FR0000073298
|10-Apr-26
|FR0000073298
|1 500
|35,8128
|AQE
|10-Apr-26
|FR0000073298
Detailed presentation by transaction:
A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: “Share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en.
Attachment