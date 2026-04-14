Ipsos: Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (7 to 10 April 2026)

 | Source: IPSOS IPSOS

14 April 2026

Disclosure of trading in own shares

under a share buyback program

Period: From 7 to 10 April 2026

Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos

Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298

Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)

Issuer nameIssuer CodeTransaction dateISIN CodeDaily total volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of shares acquiredPlatform
   ISIN code (ISO 6166)  MIC code (ISO 10383)
7-Apr-26FR000007329810 74434,9046XPAR7-Apr-26FR0000073298
7-Apr-26FR00000732989 25634,7005DXE7-Apr-26FR0000073298
8-Apr-26FR000007329811 23035,6446XPAR8-Apr-26FR0000073298
8-Apr-26FR00000732987 34835,5487DXE8-Apr-26FR0000073298
9-Apr-26FR000007329813 50035,2022XPAR9-Apr-26FR0000073298
9-Apr-26FR000007329814 00035,1513DXE9-Apr-26FR0000073298
9-Apr-26FR00000732981 00035,2090TQE9-Apr-26FR0000073298
9-Apr-26FR00000732981 50035,2135AQE9-Apr-26FR0000073298
10-Apr-26FR000007329813 00035,8124XPAR10-Apr-26FR0000073298
10-Apr-26FR000007329813 50035,8134DXE10-Apr-26FR0000073298
10-Apr-26FR00000732981 00035,7860TQE10-Apr-26FR0000073298
10-Apr-26FR00000732981 50035,8128AQE10-Apr-26FR0000073298

Detailed presentation by transaction:
A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: “Share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en.

Attachment


Attachments

2026 04 14_Communiqué_Rachat d'actions propres_va
GlobeNewswire

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