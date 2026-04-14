A Decade After Daniels, Métis National Council Calls for Action

Ottawa, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Métis National Council (MNC) is marking the 10-year anniversary of Daniels v. Canada, a landmark 2016 decision of the Supreme Court of Canada that affirmed Métis are included under Section 91(24) of the Constitution Act, confirming federal jurisdiction in relation to the Métis.

This milestone coincides with other significant anniversaries, including 30 years since the report issued by the Royal Commission on Aboriginal Peoples and more than a decade since the Truth and Reconciliation Commission. Together, these moments reflect longstanding commitments to reset the relationship between Canada and the Métis Nation. Commitments that remain only partially fulfilled. “Ten years ago, the Daniels decision provided long-overdue legal clarity that the federal government has constitutional jurisdiction in relation to the Métis Nation, and the corresponding responsibility to engage in good faith on programs, services, and self-government,” says President Victoria Pruden. “But clarity alone is not enough. A decade later, that responsibility has yet to be meaningfully realized in the lives of Métis citizens. The promise of a transformed relationship remains largely unfulfilled.”

Prior to the Daniels decision, Métis were subject to prolonged jurisdictional disputes between federal and provincial governments, resulting in persistent gaps in programs, services, and negotiations. While Daniels resolved the question of federal jurisdiction, it did not compel implementation, leaving progress uneven and inconsistent. Ten years later, Métis citizens continue to experience disparities in access to essential services. In many cases, Métis governments are stepping in to fill gaps without corresponding and sustained federal support.

This anniversary also underscores a broader pattern in reconciliation: commitments made at the national level without coordinated, long-term implementation. The Daniels decision, alongside the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s Calls to Action, signalled an important shift, but tangible progress has not kept pace with those commitments.

“Reconciliation cannot be measured by anniversaries or announcements,” added President Pruden. “It must be measured by concrete, measurable improvements in the lives of Métis citizens.”

The MNC is calling on the federal government to take decisive action by advancing a clear and coordinated national approach to implementing Daniels in partnership with the Métis governments, fully utilizing existing bilateral mechanisms and frameworks, advancing Métis self-government, and improving the lives of Métis citizens through sustained investment in Métis-led solutions.

As the Métis Nation reflects on this milestone, the path forward is clear. “The question is no longer whether Canada has the authority to act. It does,” said President Pruden. "The Métis Nation cannot afford another decade of delay.”

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Since 1983, the Métis National Council has been the national and international voice of the Métis Nation within Canada. Through national research and policy development, the MNC advocates to advance the rights and interests of Métis Governments, including the implementation of the Métis Nation’s inherent right to self-determination and self-government. The MNC is committed to accountability and transparency within its operations, and to its relationships with its Governing Members and other partners.