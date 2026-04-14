TIFIN Group announces the consolidation of its AI businesses and the launch of TIFIN.AI, an industry-first agentic operating system

BOULDER, Colo., April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TIFIN today announced the launch of TIFIN.AI, an agentic AI business TIFIN.AI , an enterprise platform for wealth managers and product providers. The platform offers an agent library to address workflows across operations, investments and growth. The platform serves multiple personas: advisor support, advisors, and end-clients TIFIN.AI is the industry’s first multi-workflow and multi-persona platform with coordination across them. At the same time, firms can get started with single agents for specific personas towards a unified vision.

The move comes as wealth shifts from experimenting with standalone AI tools and toward integrated systems that can operate across the enterprise. These firms serve multiple user personas and each will rely on its own agentic workforce. The challenge is that these systems cannot operate in isolation. They need to span operational and investment workflows, share context, and interact with one another in ways that reflect how work gets done.

TIFIN's early start in AI—with the launch of an AI assistant pre-ChatGPT—has placed it as a premier technology firm for vertical AI in wealth. Its incubator model helped spawn solutions for different types of workflows and different personas. Together, these have allowed TIFIN.AI to provide the breadth and the depth needed to be a credible AI partner for wealth enterprises TIFIN.AI is a single system designed to support advisors, investment teams, operations, and end clients across the full lifecycle of wealth management.

Unlike new entrants, TIFIN.AI ’s agents are already in use across wealth, asset management, insurance, and wealth-tech, with live deployments across advisor, operations, investment, and client-facing workflows.

“Most firms don’t have a tool problem. They have a coordination problem. AI has been applied in pockets, but the work still sits across disconnected systems,” said Vinay Nair, Founder of TIFIN and Executive Chair of TIFIN.AI. “TIFIN.AI connects those pieces so that insights, workflows, and actions operate as one system.” TIFIN.AI builds on TIFIN’s broader track record in wealth technology, including building 55ip through its sale to JPMorgan and the company’s successful exit from Paralel.

“One of the strongest signals for us has been the caliber of early adoption,” said Harshendu Bindal, CEO of TIFIN.AI. “TIFIN.AI is already being used by more than 10 enterprise wealth clients, all well-known names in the industry. That traction reinforces where enterprise AI in wealth is headed.”

As AI reshapes the operating model of wealth firms, the gap between business intent and technical implementation is becoming a central challenge. TIFIN.AI is built to bridge that gap, translating business objectives across growth, operations, and investments into coordinated agent-driven workflows that can be governed, scaled, and continuously improved.

TIFIN.AI launches with a 60+ person team and executive leadership with experience across firms such as Franklin Templeton, Blackrock, Broadridge, Uber, Microsoft and Factset.

About TIFIN.AI

TIFIN.AI is an AI platform for wealth, asset management, and insurance. The company builds agentic workforces to augment functions across wealth. Its systems connect data, software and workflows, with the goal of delivering better wealth outcomes for more people.

About TIFIN

The TIFIN Group LLC (TIFIN) is a platform of products and companies that apply AI for financial services, with a focus on wealth management, asset management and insurance. TIFIN’s companies include TIFIN.AI , TIFIN @Work , TIFIN AMP , and TIFIN Give . TIFIN is backed by leading investors including J.P. Morgan, Morningstar, Hamilton Lane, Franklin Templeton and SEI, among others.

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