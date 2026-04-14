Chery to Highlight Global Technology and Partnership Strategy at 2026 International Business Summit

WUHU, ANHUI, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WUHU, ANHUI - April 14, 2026 - -

Chery will use the 2026 International Business Summit to present its strategy for global technology collaboration, manufacturing development, and ecosystem partnerships. The announcement will focus on the company's international R&D network, technology sharing, green manufacturing progress, and long-term plans for sustainable global growth.

Chery will highlight its global technology ecosystem and collaborative growth strategy at the 2026 Chery International Business Summit on April 24. The event is expected to convene more than 3,000 partners, dealers, and supply chain representatives from around the world to explore the future of industrial cooperation and sustainable mobility.

The summit will serve as a platform for Chery to outline its approach to globalization, emphasizing advancements in research and development, manufacturing, intelligent technologies, and strategic partnerships. The company aims to demonstrate how its integrated ecosystem supports innovation and long-term growth across international markets.

Central to this strategy is Chery's global research and development network. The company has established a "1+7+N" R&D framework comprising eight major research centers and more than 30,000 R&D professionals, including 28 chief scientists. These capabilities support operations in over 130 countries and regions. Chery also plans to establish an additional 26 overseas R&D centers to further enhance localized innovation and product development.

Chery has collaborated with more than 100 universities worldwide on over 4,000 research projects. These initiatives focus on advancing technologies suited for diverse environments, including extreme cold, desert heat, and high-altitude conditions, ensuring reliability and performance across global markets.

At the summit, Chery is expected to showcase key technological advancements, including its Mars Architecture, KunPeng Power, large AI models, Rhino Battery, and smart cockpit systems. AiMOGA Robotics will also be presented, highlighting developments in intelligent service technologies and their potential applications in future mobility ecosystems.

The company will also highlight its progress in green manufacturing. Five of Chery's production bases have been certified as national-level Green Factories, and the group has been recognized as a Green Supply Chain Management Enterprise by China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology. Additionally, Chery has achieved a 5A rating in the Green Development Index by the China Automotive Technology and Research Center (CATARC).

In the field of new energy technology, Chery continues to invest in sustainable solutions. Its next-generation hybrid-specific engine, KunPeng Sky Optimus, has achieved thermal efficiency exceeding 48%. The company is also advancing hydrogen engines and fuel cell systems as part of its long-term commitment to carbon neutrality.

Beyond technological innovation, Chery remains focused on corporate social responsibility. Ranked on the Fortune China ESG Influence List for two consecutive years, the company supports global sustainability initiatives. Chery has donated $3.5 million to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) to support the "Cherish the Nature" program, which addresses environmental challenges such as water conservation and marine protection.

Through the 2026 Chery International Business Summit, Chery aims to demonstrate how its global technology ecosystem, manufacturing capabilities, and partner network are evolving to support the future of the automotive industry.

About Chery

Founded in 1997, Chery is a global automotive manufacturer specializing in vehicle development, intelligent technologies, and new energy solutions. The company operates in more than 130 countries and regions, supported by a strong international network of research, production, and strategic partnerships. Chery is committed to advancing sustainable mobility through continuous innovation and global collaboration.

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For more information about Chery Automobile, contact the company here:



Chery Automobile

Kara Wang

wangxingchen1@mychery.com

Wuhu, Anhui, China