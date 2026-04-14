CHERY Reports March 2026 Global Sales Growth and Expands International Presence

WUHU, ANHUI, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WUHU, ANHUI - April 14, 2026 - -

Chery Group reported global sales of 240,678 vehicles in March 2026, marking a 12.1% year-over-year increase. First-quarter cumulative sales reached 601,712 units, reflecting continued global expansion, technological innovation, and progress in sustainable mobility ahead of major industry events in April.

CHERY announced its global sales results for March 2026, reporting 240,678 vehicles sold worldwide, representing a 12.1% year-over-year increase. The company's cumulative sales for the first quarter reached 601,712 units. CHERY's global user base has now grown to 19.12 million, including more than 6.23 million overseas users, underscoring the brand's continued international expansion.





The company attributed its performance to its globalization strategy and localized operations across key markets. These achievements also set the stage for CHERY's participation in Auto China 2026 and the Chery International Business Summit scheduled for April.

In March, CHERY expanded its presence in several regions. The brand entered Nordic markets, including Sweden, strengthened its distribution and service systems in key Middle Eastern countries, and enhanced its positioning in higher-end segments. CHERY also received the "Best Chinese Automotive Brand" award at Peru's 2025 Best Car of the Year Awards. Additionally, visits by Romanian media to China supported cross-cultural engagement and brand visibility in international markets.

The company continued to advance its global channel strategy through initiatives such as the European Dealer Annual Conference and the localization of its Chery Super Hybrid (CSH) technology in Australia. These efforts aim to strengthen partnerships and improve service capabilities in regional markets.

CHERY's growth is supported by its investments in research and development. The company employs more than 30,000 global R&D professionals, including over 10,000 core R&D specialists, and has established a comprehensive forward R&D system. Its Chery Super Hybrid (CSH) system features an engine with a thermal efficiency of 44.5% and fuel consumption below 4.2 liters per 100 kilometers in depleted-battery conditions.

On March 18, CHERY hosted its 2026 Automotive Battery Night, where it presented advancements in battery technologies and energy management systems. The company also announced plans to establish 25 zero-carbon factories worldwide by 2030 as part of its sustainability roadmap.

As part of its environmental initiatives, CHERY participated in the global Earth Hour campaign, with its facilities and dealerships conducting coordinated lights-off activities to promote environmental awareness. The company is also expected to release its ESG report at the end of April, outlining its progress in sustainable development and carbon reduction.

Looking ahead, CHERY will participate in Auto China 2026 and host the Chery International Business Summit from April 22 to 28. The events will showcase the company's technological advancements, global partnerships, and long-term vision for intelligent and sustainable mobility.

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For more information about Chery International, contact the company here:



Chery International

Zhang Tianyi

zhangtianyil@mychery.com

Wuhu, Anhui, China