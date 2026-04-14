Unstoppable Domains Announces the launch of .vanity Domain Powered by Vanity.box

SAN FRANCISCO, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unstoppable Domains, the leading onchain domain name provider, and Vanity.box, the UK-developed interoperable identity infrastructure, today announced the launch of .vanity, a next-generation top-level domain built for unified digital identity.



The .vanity domain gives individuals and organizations a single, portable identity that works seamlessly across multiple blockchain networks, wallets, and digital services. By securing a .vanity name, users establish one recognizable identity layer that extends across decentralized and traditional internet systems, eliminating the friction of managing separate handles, addresses, and profiles on every platform.

“People shouldn't have to rebuild their identity every time they join a new network," said Reon Franklyn, Founder of Vanity.box. "With .vanity, your name becomes the constant. One identity that carries your reputation, your credentials, and your presence across every chain and every service you touch, owned entirely by you."

Digital identity today is fragmented. People hold wallets on different chains, profiles on different services, and credentials in different systems, with no consistent way to tie them together. The .vanity domain solves this by serving as a primary identity anchor that connects to verifiable credentials, onchain profiles, and DNS-enabled web presence from a single human-readable name.

"Identity should travel with the person, not the platform," said Sandy Carter, Chief Business Officer at Unstoppable Domains. ".vanity gives people one name that represents them everywhere they show up online, across every chain, every wallet, and every service, with full ownership built in from day one."

One Name, Every Network

Powered by Vanity.box, a .vanity domain extends into a full identity stack across leading blockchain ecosystems. Securing alex.vanity, for example, enables a unified identity such as:

alex.vanity , primary Web3 domain

, primary Web3 domain alex.vanity.box , DNS-enabled identity

, DNS-enabled identity alex.vanity.ton , identity on TON

, identity on TON alex.vanity.sui , identity on Sui

, identity on Sui alex.vanity.apt , identity on Aptos

, identity on Aptos alex.vanity.iota , identity on IOTA

, identity on IOTA alex.vanity.vet , identity on VeChain

, identity on VeChain alex.vanity.hl, identity on Hyperliquid

This structure gives users one recognizable root identity with native presence across the networks they use, removing the need to claim and defend separate names on every chain.

Built-in Onchain Functionality

Every .vanity domain includes onchain utility from day one. Owners can launch onchain websites, receive payments to a human-readable name instead of a long wallet address, and connect to a UD.me profile that serves as a portable hub for their digital identity. Domains also support verifiable credentials and onchain messaging, giving individuals and organizations a foundation for trusted interactions across both Web2 and Web3 services.

Because "vanity" carries universal meaning tied to personal identity and self-expression, the extension is designed to feel intuitive for a global audience, from individual creators to enterprises building branded identity programs.

Get your .vanity today here: https://get.unstoppabledomains.com/vanity/

About Unstoppable Domains

Launched in 2018, Unstoppable Domains is an ICANN-accredited registrar and leading digital identity platform dedicated to onboarding the world onto DNS and Web3. Unstoppable Domains provides Web3 domains minted on the blockchain, empowering individuals with full ownership and complete control over their digital identities, with no renewal fees. Users can replace lengthy alphanumeric crypto wallet addresses with easy-to-remember human-readable domain names, streamlining their interactions with apps, wallets, exchanges, and marketplaces. Recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Startup Employers for four consecutive years, 2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025, Unstoppable Domains has rapidly grown, boasting over 4.7 million registered domains.

About Vanity.box

Vanity.box is a UK-developed interoperable identity infrastructure built to unify digital identity across Web2 and Web3. The platform enables individuals and organizations to establish a single, portable identity that connects across blockchain networks, wallets, verifiable credentials, and traditional internet services, ensuring consistency and ownership across every layer of the modern internet.