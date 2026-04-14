Comprehensive Healthcare Launches “Just In Time” Prescriber Scheduling to Improve Access to Behavioral Health Medication Services

YAKIMA, Wash., April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comprehensive Healthcare today announced the organization-wide launch of “Just In Time” prescriber scheduling, a new model that allows clients to schedule medication appointments within three to five days. The service is now available at each of Comprehensive Healthcare’s seven behavioral health outpatient clinics across Yakima, Kittitas, Franklin and Walla Walla counties.

Under the Just In Time model, appointments are scheduled closer to the date of service rather than weeks in advance. Scheduling within a shorter timeframe gives providers greater flexibility to respond to client needs and urgent concerns, while reducing gaps in care caused by missed or delayed visits.

Current clients should continue to use their typical contact methods for scheduling appointments, and new clients can access care by visiting their nearest clinic for a same-day mental health or substance use disorder (SUD) intake assessment, during which providers will assess their needs and connect them to appropriate treatment.

“Timely medication support can make a real difference in someone’s recovery,” said Kamran Khatri, Chief Operations Officer at Comprehensive Healthcare. “The Just In Time model allows providers to see clients more frequently, manage refills and adjust treatment plans as needed, and monitor their progress on new medications, leading to stronger continuity of care. It also improves job satisfaction among care teams by giving providers greater control over their time and enabling them to deliver more responsive, effective treatment.”

With more than a decade of successful implementation in behavioral health systems nationwide, Just In Time scheduling has proven effective in expanding access to care and reducing no-show rates. After launching a pilot in Yakima in January, Comprehensive Healthcare has already realized similar results, with encouraging improvements in patient engagement and appointment attendance.

In November 2025, Comprehensive Healthcare’s appointment show rate was approximately 58.5%. Following the launch of Just In Time in January, this rate increased to 70%. Appointment cancellations have also decreased with the new scheduling model, dropping from 31% in November to 19% in early April.

“Our mission is to provide timely, coordinated behavioral healthcare to the communities we serve,” said Natalie McGillen, Chief of Special Projects at Comprehensive Healthcare. “After seeing the success of same-day mental health and substance use disorder assessments, this was the next step to bringing that same level of access to medication services. Just In Time scheduling helps ensure community members get the care they need, when they need it.”

The rollout of Just In Time scheduling supports Comprehensive Healthcare’s work as a Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic (CCBHC) grant recipient, helping increase service availability, strengthen care coordination and improve outcomes across the system.

To learn more about Just In Time scheduling or to locate a Comprehensive Healthcare outpatient clinic, visit CompHC.org.

About Comprehensive Healthcare:

As one of largest behavioral health organizations in the state of Washington, Comprehensive Healthcare serves clients in the Greater Columbia Region. Comprehensive Healthcare is a Joint Commission accredited organization, providing compassionate, individualized behavioral healthcare since 1972. As a non-profit organization, Comprehensive Healthcare is dedicated to delivering high quality, evidence-based services to individuals, families and organizations. To learn more, visit Comprehensive Healthcare’s website at comphc.org.

Media Contacts:

Cassidy Brown

Comprehensive Healthcare

(509) 317-2876

cassidy.brown@comphc.org

Kate Hughes

Firmani + Associates

kate@firmani.com