Providence Saint John’s Health Center Announces Largest Philanthropic Gift in Its History Through Transformative Stan Lucas Legacy

SANTA MONICA, Calif., April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Providence Saint John’s Health Center announced the largest philanthropic gift in its history, an estate gift estimated at $100 million from the late Stan Lucas, a longtime Saint John’s friend, donor and grateful patient. The historic investment will significantly advance prostate cancer research and care, reflecting the generosity of a philanthropist whose relationship with the health center spanned many years.

Inspired by the care he received at Saint John’s, Lucas named Saint John’s Health Center Foundation a primary beneficiary of his estate, entrusting the organization with an extraordinary investment that will advance research, improve early detection and transform how prostate cancer is treated — saving lives for generations to come.

“Stan’s gift is the purest form of philanthropy,” said Sheryl A. Bourgeois, PhD, president and CEO of Saint John’s Health Center Foundation. “While he will never personally benefit from this investment, his legacy will fuel advancements that transform care, push us beyond today’s limits and change outcomes for patients far into the future. With this gift, the largest in our history, comes both an honor and a responsibility. We intend to rise to it.”

While Lucas was widely known for his extraordinary car collection and exacting standards, his philanthropy was intentionally quiet. His giving to Saint John’s was deeply personal — rooted in the close, trusted relationships he built with his physicians and care team as he navigated a long and challenging journey with prostate cancer.

In recognition of the significance of Lucas’ gift, Saint John’s will advance a series of enduring initiatives focused on urologic oncology, including the establishment of the Stanley H. Lucas Endowed Chair in Urology. The endowed chair will support research, prevention, diagnostics and treatment for prostate cancer and other urologic diseases, creating a permanent platform for innovation and discovery.

“This gift marks a defining moment for Saint John’s,” said Michael Ricks, chief executive, Providence LA‑Coastal Service Area and Providence Saint John’s Health Center. “Stan Lucas believed deeply in this hospital, in the physicians and caregivers who cared for him, and in what is possible when excellence and compassion come together. We are profoundly honored by the confidence he placed in us and committed to stewarding his legacy with purpose and integrity.”

Prostate cancer remains one of the leading causes of cancer-related death among men in the United States. By focusing his legacy on the disease that ultimately claimed his life, Lucas ensured that his impact would extend far beyond Saint John’s — serving as a catalyst for discovery, a force multiplier for innovation and an inspiration to others to step forward in support of lifesaving care.

The Lucas legacy builds on a period of extraordinary momentum for Saint John’s, which recently achieved Magnet designation for nursing excellence — a milestone that reflects the strength of its clinical programs, philanthropic partnerships and community trust.

“Stan challenged us to aim higher and do better,” Bourgeois said. “His legacy will shape our mission, inspire our work and stand as a lasting testament to what gratitude, generosity and vision can accomplish.”

Stan Lucas Trust

Stanley H. Lucas, a UC Berkeley engineering graduate, was a lifelong entrepreneur whose ventures spanned manufacturing, real estate and automotive innovation. He founded Lucas Automotive Engineering in 1957 and built a legacy that included a renowned collection of steam-powered vehicles and historical artifacts. In gratitude for the care he received at Providence Saint John’s Health Center, his trustees — Dan Grady, Steve Bohannon and Helen Ashford — established the Stanley H. Lucas Endowed Chair in Urology to honor Dr. Leslie M. Kaplan and the team who cared for him.

About Providence Saint John’s Health Center

Providence Saint John’s Health Center has served West Los Angeles since 1942, offering university-level care and research in a community hospital setting. The 266-bed hospital is nationally recognized for excellence in heart and vascular care, oncology, orthopedics and women’s health and has earned Magnet designation for nursing excellence, the nation’s highest honor for professional nursing practice. Saint John’s is consistently rated for exceptional patient experience, including a four-star designation from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. Rooted in the Catholic health care tradition, Saint John’s remains committed to personalized care and improving health outcomes for all, especially the poor and vulnerable. For more information, visit providence.org/saintjohns.

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