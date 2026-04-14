Diana Intelligence Corp. Launches “Diana,” the First Business-Ready OpenClaw AI Agent with a “Boss”

SAN FRANCISCO, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diana Intelligence Corp. today announced the launch of Diana , the first business-ready AI assistant built on the viral, open-source OpenClaw framework. A fully managed, cloud-hosted platform, Diana automates work across finance, product management, operations, sales, human resources and more with no developer setup or self-hosting required. Diana is a secure, general-purpose AI assistant that lives in Slack, and unlike other AI agents, Diana comes with a "Boss" or a “Governor” for continuous safety monitoring.

While AI assistants have rapidly advanced, many have fallen short in enterprise environments due to gaps in security, governance, and usability for business teams. Existing agent frameworks require developer expertise and self-hosted infrastructure, putting them out of reach for most small and midsize businesses. Diana changes that.

"OpenClaw unlocked something real, but deploying it securely for a business still required engineering resources most growing companies don't have. Diana closes that gap,” said Upeka Bee, Co-founder and CEO of Diana Intelligence Corp. “We built a fully managed, secure product so employers can give each of their employees their own employee. A 30-person company gets the same AI firepower as a team with a dedicated infrastructure org.”

Diana is the first business-ready implementation of the OpenClaw platform, giving every employee access to their own isolated and dedicated AI assistant in seconds. Fully integrated into Slack, Diana allows users to perform complex tasks through direct messages, whether onboarding a new hire, analyzing a sales pipeline, or building a real-time revenue dashboard. Diana connects to 3000+ existing business tools including Google, Zendesk, Github, Asana, Notion and thousands more. And for tools without an API, Diana securely logs in on your behalf through a browser agent, creating a single AI-powered Slack interface for cross-functional work.

“The AI agent space is full of teams that are technically strong but have never operated a business tool in production. Upeka and the Diana team have done both. They are engineers who have built platforms handling sensitive data at scale and a founder who understands what SMBs actually need. This combination is why we believe in Diana's mission and why we have backed this team.” -Justin Kan, Investor.

Built for Business, From Day One With Security Top of Mind

Designed with enterprise needs in mind, Diana is governed, compliant, and built with strict security controls including multi-tenant architecture and protections comparable to leading enterprise agent frameworks, ensuring organizations can deploy AI confidently and at scale.

Diana's security architecture is built on a fundamentally different model than other AI agents. Every user gets their own isolated runtime environment with their own credentials, meaning no two employees ever share access tokens or see each other's data. That "Boss" is Diana's proprietary governor layer. It sits outside the agent's execution context, enforcing approval gates on every sensitive action, separating read operations from writes to prevent accidental data modification, and blocking attempts to exfiltrate code or credentials. Every question asked, every piece of data accessed, and every action taken is logged in a full audit trail that is queryable and exportable for compliance reviews. While NVIDIA's recently announced NemoClaw provides security infrastructure for developers to self-host OpenClaw on their own hardware, Diana applies the same philosophy to a fully managed, cloud-hosted product. No self-hosting, no developer setup, no shared credentials.

By putting powerful automation directly into the hands of employees, Diana transforms productivity across teams enabling individuals to operate faster, smarter, and more independently. Built for small and midsize businesses with 10 to 500 employees, Diana gives growing companies access to AI-powered operations that were previously available only to large enterprises.

Key Benefits of Diana:

A dedicated AI assistant for every employee, deployed in seconds

Seamless Slack integration for intuitive use: Ask Diana to onboard a hire, analyze pipeline, or build a dashboard from a DM

End-to-end workflow automation across business functions

Enterprise-grade security with governance controls and compliance tooling

Fully managed cloud platform: No self-hosting, no developer setup required





Bringing AI Agents to the Mid-Market

Diana Intelligence Corp. was founded by Upeka Bee, former Head of Engineering for Gusto’s HR group. Bee also founded DianaHR , an AI-powered, Y Combinator-backed (W24) HR-as-a-Service platform built for startups and SMBs. DianaHR combines automation with “human-in-the-loop” support to streamline payroll, compliance, and onboarding. The platform integrates seamlessly with existing payroll and HRIS systems and state registration websites, enabling companies to reduce tactical HR costs by up to 60% while saving approximately 15–20 hours per week. DianaHR has achieved a 90+ NPS with over 90% customer retention, and revenue has doubled every quarter since launch.

Diana Intelligence Corp. believes the future of work lies in equipping every employee with intelligent tools that amplify their capabilities without adding risk or complexity.

Availability

Diana is available starting today. To learn more or request access, visit getdiana.com.

About Diana Intelligence Corp.

Diana Intelligence Corp. is an AI company headquartered in San Francisco, focused on building secure, business-ready assistants that help organizations unlock the full potential of their workforce through automation and intelligent systems. Backed by Y Combinator, SNR Ventures, General Catalyst, Liquid2 Ventures, and Roar Ventures, the company has raised $3.7 million in seed funding. Diana Intelligence Corp. also operates DianaHR, an AI-powered HR-as-a-Service platform. Learn more at getdiana.com .

Mary Devincenzi

Steele Alloy Communications

mary.devincenzi@steele-alloy.com