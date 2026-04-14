Questex’s Fierce Biotech Announces 2026 Fierce Outsourcing Award Winners, Honoring Excellence Across the Drug Development Ecosystem

NEW YORK, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Fierce Biotech today announces the winners of the 2026 Fierce Outsourcing Awards, recognizing the companies and teams driving innovation, performance, and partnership across the outsourced drug development landscape.

The Fierce Outsourcing Awards reflect the growing role of external partners across the full drug development lifecycle, from discovery through commercialization. The program celebrates organizations that deliver scientific rigor, operational excellence, and trusted collaboration to help bring new therapies to patients.

Entries were evaluated by an expert panel of judges based on four key criteria: innovation and impact, measurable outcomes, sustainability and scalability, and ethical and regulatory adherence.

“This year’s Fierce Outsourcing Award winners represent the cutting edge of innovation and partnership across the drug development ecosystem,” said Rebecca Willumson, SVP & Publisher, Fierce Pharma & Fierce Biotech. “As the industry continues to evolve, these organizations are setting new standards for excellence, delivering measurable impact while advancing the speed and quality of bringing therapies to patients.”

2026 Fierce Outsourcing Award Winners Include:

AI & Advanced Analytics: Unlearn.AI

Unlearn.AI Clinical Trial Management: CMIC Group

CMIC Group Digital Transformation Partner: Medable

Medable Excellence in Client Service and Partnership: Caidya

Caidya Innovation in Drug Development: Novellia

Novellia Leadership in Regulatory & Quality Compliance: AGC Biologics

AGC Biologics Manufacturing Operations: Cellares

Cellares Supply Chain Excellence: Phlow Corp.

Winners will be formally recognized during Fierce Biotech Week, taking place May 12-14 in Boston, with an awards celebration on Wednesday, May 13.

Fierce Biotech will also publish a dedicated Outsourcing Special Report, featuring exclusive interviews with this year’s winners and deeper insights into the innovations shaping the future of outsourced drug development.

To view the full list of winners and finalists, visit:

https://www.fiercebiotechweek.com/fiercebiotechweekcom/fierce-outsourcing-awards-winners

About Fierce Biotech

Fierce Biotech is the biotech industry's daily monitor, providing the latest news, articles, and resources related to clinical trials, drug discovery, FDA approval, FDA regulation, patent news, pharma news, biotech company news and more. More than 300,000 top biotech professionals rely on Fierce Biotech for an insider briefing on the day's top stories. Signup is free here.

About Questex

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Media Contact:

Krista Travis

Marketing Manager, Fierce Brand & Media

ktravis@questex.com