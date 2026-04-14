John Cannon Homes Named Best Builder for 35th Consecutive Year in Sarasota Herald-Tribune Community’s Choice Awards

Sarasota, Florida, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- John Cannon Homes proudly announces its recognition as Best Builder in the Sarasota Herald-Tribune’s prestigious Community’s Choice Awards for the 35th consecutive year, an achievement that underscores the company’s enduring legacy of excellence in luxury custom homebuilding.

Established in 1987, John Cannon Homes has spent nearly four decades defining and elevating the art of bespoke residential design along Florida’s Gulf Coast. Known for its uncompromising commitment to craftsmanship, architectural distinction, and personalized service, the company continues to set the benchmark for luxury living in the region.

“At John Cannon Homes, our mission has always been to create residences that are as timeless as they are distinctive,” said John Cannon, Founder and President. “To be recognized year after year, now for the 35th time, is both humbling and deeply rewarding. It speaks to the passion of our team, the strength of our relationships, and our unwavering dedication to delivering an extraordinary client experience.”

This milestone recognition reflects not only sustained industry leadership, but also the trust and loyalty of homeowners, trade partners, and the broader community who have consistently supported the brand.

From waterfront estates to modern architectural masterpieces, each John Cannon home is thoughtfully designed and meticulously executed to reflect the individuality and lifestyle of its owner. The company’s integrated approach of combining innovative design, superior materials, and concierge service has solidified its reputation as a leader in the luxury custom home market.

About John Cannon Homes

Founded in 1987, John Cannon Homes is a premier luxury custom homebuilder based in Southwest Florida, specializing in high-end residential design and construction. With a legacy rooted in quality, integrity, and innovation, the company has earned numerous awards and accolades while creating some of the region’s most iconic homes. For more information, please visit www.johncannonhomes.com.

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