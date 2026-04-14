Human Garage signs 12-show deal with Spark TV to bring self-healing content to mainstream audiences

Miami, Fla, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Human Garage , the self-care movement co-founded by Garry Lineham, has signed a 12-show deal with Spark TV, the streaming platform to produce original health and wellness programming for mass audiences.







Spark TV was built by three producers with deep roots in investigative and documentary filmmaking. Osbourne, a producer and media personality known for globally distributed television series on exploration and the unexplained; Serena DC, an Emmy-nominated filmmaker and founder of Elysium Media; and Michael Mazzola, who directed some of the most widely seen documentaries in the UFO genre and co-founded Entangled Labs, a quantum physics R&D company.



Together, they are expanding Spark TV into health, biohacking, and human performance programming. Human Garage, which has reached more than 1 billion social media impressions and impacted students across 80+ countries, will bring its fascial movement method into long-form streaming content for the first time.

“The world is changing rapidly, and people are sicker than they’ve ever been. Disease and dysfunction are at an all-time high, and the current systems aren’t solving it,” said Garry Lineham, Co-Founder of Human Garage. “Health and wellness entertainment is the future. This partnership allows us to bring a new conversation into the mainstream, one that challenges what people believe about their bodies and what’s truly possible.”