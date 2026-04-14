Human Garage signs 12-show deal with Spark TV to bring self-healing content to mainstream audiences

Miami, Fla, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Human Garage, the self-care movement co-founded by Garry Lineham, has signed a 12-show deal with Spark TV, the streaming platform to produce original health and wellness programming for mass audiences.
Spark TV was built by three producers with deep roots in investigative and documentary filmmaking. Osbourne, a producer and media personality known for globally distributed television series on exploration and the unexplained; Serena DC, an Emmy-nominated filmmaker and founder of Elysium Media; and Michael Mazzola, who directed some of the most widely seen documentaries in the UFO genre and co-founded Entangled Labs, a quantum physics R&D company.
Together, they are expanding Spark TV into health, biohacking, and human performance programming. Human Garage, which has reached more than 1 billion social media impressions and impacted students across 80+ countries, will bring its fascial movement method into long-form streaming content for the first time.
“The world is changing rapidly, and people are sicker than they’ve ever been. Disease and dysfunction are at an all-time high, and the current systems aren’t solving it,” said Garry Lineham, Co-Founder of Human Garage. “Health and wellness entertainment is the future. This partnership allows us to bring a new conversation into the mainstream, one that challenges what people believe about their bodies and what’s truly possible.”
Lineham’s work is grounded in a 35-year personal journey through chronic pain, spanning conventional and alternative systems before finding that real change comes from within the body itself.
“This is a pivotal moment for Human Garage and the mission to help people around the world reconnect with their bodies and take ownership of their health. What excites me about this partnership with Spark TV is the ability to bring a new conversation into the mainstream at scale, one that challenges outdated models and empowers people to realize what their bodies are truly capable of,” Lineham added. “This is more than content, it’s a fundamental shift in how health is understood, experienced, and shared globally.”
The upcoming series will examine how stress, environment, and perception drive disease and dysfunction; the role of fascia and inervous system regulation in human performance; long-held beliefs around aging and physical decline; and real-world recoveries that challenge what conventional medicine expects.
The first series is in development and will premiere on Spark TV, with additional distribution through Elysium Media.
For programs and events, visit www.humangarage.net/events.
About Human Garage
Human Garage is a global self-care movement co-founded by Garry Lineham, focused on restoring the body’s natural ability to heal through movement, breath, and awareness. With a reach of hundreds of millions worldwide, Human Garage is redefining health by returning it to the individual. Visit humangarage.net.
About Spark TV
Spark TV is a next-generation streaming platform co-founded by Jack Osbourne, Serena DC, and Michael Mazzola, focused on health, biohacking, consciousness, and transformational storytelling. The platform brings together leading voices in wellness, science, and human performance to create content that challenges conventional thinking and expands human awareness.