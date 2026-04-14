Industry Leaders Set to Gather in One Week As Final Tickets Remain for The US Summit





London, 14 April 2026 – With just one week remaining until Sustainability LIVE and Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE: The US Summit, BizClik Media urges industry leaders to secure their tickets to this landmark event.

Taking place on 21–22 April at Navy Pier, Chicago, the summit will bring together more than 120 chief officers and senior executives from global organisations including PepsiCo, Walmart, Google, General Motors, Pfizer and United Airlines.

Attendees will gain access to insights on sustainability, procurement innovation and supply chain excellence through keynote presentations, panel discussions and networking opportunities.

The event features a strong speaker lineup addressing key business challenges. Marcelo Stefani, Chief Procurement Officer at PepsiCo, and Burgess Scott Davis, Chief Sustainability Officer, North America at PepsiCo, will share perspectives on procurement’s role in driving sustainable impact across the value chain.

Additional speakers include Kathleen McLaughlin (Walmart), Noel Anderson (American Red Cross), Lauren Riley (United Airlines), Cassandra Garber (General Motors), Sirsij Peshin (Pfizer), Joe DeMarco (ABM) and Nikita Parikh (Google).

Leadership discussions take centre stage

Two flagship sessions, the Leadership Impact panel and the Women in Leadership panel, will bring together chief officers to examine how leadership is evolving to meet complex business challenges. Discussions will focus on building resilient organisations, embedding inclusive cultures and driving long-term transformation.

Industry expertise across sustainability and procurement

The programme also features sessions addressing AI-driven decision-making, decarbonisation strategies and supply chain transformation.

Key highlights include:

An AI Innovation Debate exploring how AI enables smarter decision-making and efficiency

“A New Leaf: When Strategic Shifts Help us Grow Forward” by Sophie Beckham, Chief Sustainability Officer at International Paper

“Google’s Blueprint for Global Manufacturing & Supply Chain Excellence” by Nikita Parikh, Global Strategic Sourcing Lead - Network Infrastructure at Google

“The Invisible Ledger: How Trust Powers Strategic Procurement” by Joe DeMarco, Chief Procurement Officer at ABM

Additional panels on global decarbonisation strategies and the energy transition will provide practical guidance for organisations navigating change. Representatives from Baxter International, The Clorox Company and MVP Health Care will also speak.

The summit will also host a series of exclusive workshops for senior decision-makers, alongside networking opportunities including an afterparty at Lakeview Terrace following Day 1.

Glen White, CEO at BizClik Media, comments: “We’ve seen strong momentum across our Sustainability LIVE and Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE series globally, and returning to Chicago for a second year reflects the demand from senior leaders to come together and share how they are driving impact across their organisations.

With the event just a week away, we’re set to welcome senior executives from some of the world’s leading companies to share the real-world strategies shaping sustainability, procurement and supply chain transformation. It will be an unmissable opportunity for leaders looking to stay ahead in an increasingly complex landscape.”

Final week to attend

With limited spaces remaining, industry professionals are encouraged to register now to secure their place at one of the year’s leading sustainability, supply chain and procurement events.

For ticket information, visit our websites or contact Beckie Jordan, Head of Events Communications, at rebecca.jordan@bizclikmedia.com





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