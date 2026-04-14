Sanofi: Information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares - March 2026

Information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares, provided pursuant to article L. 233-8 II of the Code de commerce (the French Commercial Code) and article 223-16 of the Règlement général de l’Autorité des Marchés Financiers (Regulation of the French stock market authority)
Sanofi
a French société anonyme with a registered share capital of €2,424,365,088
Registered office : 46, avenue de la Grande Armée - 75017 Paris - France
Registered at the Paris Commercial and Companies Registry under number 395 030 844
|Date
|
Total number of
issued shares
|Number of real
voting rights
(excluding treasury shares)
|Theoretical number of
voting rights
(including treasury shares)*
|31 March 2026
|
1,212,182,886
|
1,332,007,927
|
1,346,265,685
* Pursuant to Article 223-11 of the Règlement général de l’Autorité des Marchés Financiers.
This information is also available on the internet website of sanofi:
https://www.sanofi.com/en/investors/sanofi-share-and-adrs/shares-structure-vote
|Investor Relations Department
e-mail: investor.relations@sanofi.com
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