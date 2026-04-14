Van Nuys' Premier Rehabilitation Center, Injury Docs, Celebrates 10,000th Patient

Van Nuys, CA, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Injury Docs, a physical therapy and rehabilitation center based in Van Nuys, announced that it has surpassed 10,000 patients served since its founding in 2024. The milestone highlights the clinic’s steady growth and its focus on delivering individualized, evidence-based care through services such as physical therapy and structured rehabilitation programs designed to support long-term recovery.

The clinic delivers rehabilitation services designed to restore movement, reduce pain, and improve functional outcomes.

Founded by Dr. Sasha Chernega, PT, DPT, Injury Docs was established to address the need for more comprehensive and personalized rehabilitation services. The clinic provides care for individuals recovering from a wide range of conditions, including post-surgical recovery, chronic pain, and mobility limitations, with specialized programs such as sports rehabilitation tailored to active individuals and athletes.

“This milestone reflects the trust patients have placed in the clinic and the consistent effort to deliver meaningful care,” said Dr. Sasha Chernega. “The goal is to create treatment plans that not only address immediate concerns but also support long-term strength, mobility, and overall well-being.”

A defining aspect of Injury Docs is its multidisciplinary structure, which brings together physical therapists, chiropractors, and rehabilitation specialists. This integrated approach allows for coordinated treatment strategies, including services such as chiropractic care and functional rehabilitation, ensuring that patients receive comprehensive support throughout their recovery process.

The clinic emphasizes one-on-one treatment sessions, where each patient works directly with a licensed professional. Every care plan begins with a detailed evaluation that considers movement patterns, lifestyle factors, and recovery goals. Programs may include targeted therapies such as post-surgical rehabilitation along with progressive strength and mobility training to help patients return to daily activities safely.

Injury Docs also incorporates measurable goal setting into its care model, allowing patients to track progress throughout their treatment. This structured approach is designed to improve accountability and provide clear benchmarks for recovery, supporting both short-term improvements and long-term outcomes.

Beyond clinical care, Injury Docs remains actively involved in the Van Nuys community. The clinic participates in local health events, provides educational workshops on injury prevention, and supports wellness initiatives aimed at promoting active lifestyles. These efforts reflect a broader commitment to community health and ongoing patient education.

The clinic’s growth has been driven in part by referrals from healthcare providers, legal professionals, and satisfied patients. With a reported 98 percent success rate and consistent patient feedback, Injury Docs continues to expand its reach while maintaining a focus on quality care and patient experience.

As the clinic moves forward, Injury Docs plans to build on this milestone by continuing to refine its treatment methods, expand access to rehabilitation services, and support individuals navigating recovery from injury, surgery, and chronic conditions.

Patients at Injury Docs benefit from individualized care plans supported by a coordinated, multidisciplinary approach to recovery.

About InjuryDocs

Injury Docs is a Van Nuys, California-based physical therapy and rehabilitation center specializing in evidence-based treatment for individuals recovering from injury, surgery, and chronic pain conditions. Founded in 2024, the clinic brings together a multidisciplinary team of licensed physical therapists, chiropractors, and rehabilitation specialists who deliver personalized care plans designed to restore mobility, reduce pain, and improve overall function. Injury Docs has treated more than 10,000 patients and offers a comprehensive range of services, including physical therapy, sports rehabilitation, chiropractic care, neurological rehabilitation, and post-surgical recovery, serving patients throughout the San Fernando Valley.

Press Inquiries

David Dorfman

david [at] thebranddoctor.net

https://injurydocsla.com/