Personal Injury Lawyer LA Injury Law Celebrates $100M+ Recovered for Accident Victims

Los Angeles, CALIFORNIA, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LA Injury Law, announced that the firm has surpassed $100 million recovered on behalf of accident victims, marking a major milestone in its ongoing work representing individuals injured due to negligence across Los Angeles and throughout California. The firm has handled over 15,000 personal injury law cases involving a broad range of claims.

The firm handles injury claims involving accidents, negligence, and liability disputes across California.

The milestone reflects decades of consistent legal work, helping injured individuals pursue fair compensation when facing insurance companies and corporate defendants. LA Injury Law has built a practice grounded in preparation, responsiveness, and client-centered representation, including cases involving car accidents and other serious injury matters.

“Reaching $100 million in recoveries is the result of years of steady effort on behalf of people dealing with difficult and often life-changing situations,” said a spokesperson for LA Injury Law. “The priority has always been to approach each case with care, attention, and a commitment to pursuing fair results.”

LA Injury Law represents clients in a wide range of claims, including complex commercial cases such as truck accidents, as well as claims involving unsafe property conditions tied to premises liability. The firm also handles roadway-related incidents, including pedestrian accidents, reflecting the varied nature of personal injury cases across the region.

The firm operates from its Toluca Lake office and serves clients throughout Los Angeles County and the San Fernando Valley. Its team prioritizes accessibility, offering timely communication and flexible consultation options, including meetings at homes or medical facilities when needed.

Each case is approached with an individualized strategy that includes detailed investigation, coordination with medical professionals, and careful documentation of damages. The firm’s operations also involve direct negotiation with insurance carriers and, when necessary, litigation to pursue resolution through the court system.

LA Injury Law continues to maintain a contingency fee structure, ensuring that clients are not responsible for legal fees unless compensation is recovered. Multilingual support in Spanish and Russian allows the firm to assist a broader range of clients across diverse communities.

Recent case outcomes contributing to the firm’s total recoveries include multiple high-value settlements and verdicts across a range of personal injury matters. While results vary depending on the facts of each case, the firm reports a strong overall track record across its case portfolio.

Clients working with LA Injury Law benefit from contingency-based representation and multilingual legal support.

About LA Injury Law

LA Injury Law, also known as Edelman Law Group APC, is a Los Angeles-based personal injury law firm focused on representing individuals injured due to negligence. The firm has over 25 years of legal experience and has recovered more than $100 million on behalf of clients across a wide range of personal injury matters, including motor vehicle accidents, premises liability, and wrongful injury claims. Serving a diverse community throughout California, LA Injury Law provides multilingual legal support and operates on a contingency fee basis, ensuring clients pay no fees unless compensation is secured.

Press Inquiries

David Dorfman

david [at] thebranddoctor.net

https://lainjury.net/