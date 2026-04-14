Novidea Named a Finalist in the PC360 Insurance Luminaries for Excellence in Tech Innovation

Boston, USA, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novidea, creator of the unified, cloud-native insurance management platform, today announced that it has been named a finalist in the 2026 PropertyCasualty360 Insurance Luminaries Awards in the “Product or Service Innovation” category. The Insurance Luminaries program, hosted by PropertyCasualty360 Magazine, honors insurance organizations that are leading impactful transformation through innovation, operational excellence, and industry advancement.

Novidea was selected as a finalist in the highly competitive “Product or Service Innovation” category. A panel of experienced insurance industry judges carefully evaluated each submission based on three main criteria: leadership, innovation, and measurable industry impact. This is the third consecutive year that Novidea has been named a finalist in this category, and the company won the award in 2024 and 2025.

“Being named a finalist in the PC360 Insurance Luminaries for the third consecutive year—after winning in both 2024 and 2025—is a powerful validation of our continued commitment to innovation and industry leadership,” said Julie Shafiki, Chief Marketing Officer of Novidea. “This recognition highlights the measurable impact of our continuous innovation strategy, delivering frequent, customer-driven enhancements that help our clients stay future-ready as market complexity grows.”

Novidea’s cloud-based, data-driven, AI-enabled insurance management platform is built for brokers, agents, MGAs, MGUs, and hybrid fronting carriers. The innovative platform empowers users with automated, configurable tools to manage every aspect of the business and real-time analytics to make smarter decisions. As a result, organizations can scale and bring new products to market faster than their competitors.

PropertyCasualty360 will announce the winners at the inaugural Insurance Luminaries Awards dinner at The Palmer House in Chicago, Ill., on June 24, 2026. The winners will also be profiled in an upcoming issue of PropertyCasualty360.com.

About Novidea

Novidea is the leading Insurtech provider of a cloud-native, data-driven, AI-ready insurance management system. With its open API architecture, Novidea enables brokers, agents, MGAs, MGUs and carriers to modernize and manage the customer journey end-to-end and drive growth across the entire insurance distribution lifecycle. Novidea's streamlined and automated platform fully integrates front, middle, and back offices. The Novidea platform boosts operational efficiency while providing a seamless digital experience for team members and customers alike. Insurance businesses benefit from a 360-degree view of customers and policies and can access data and actionable insights anytime, anywhere, and on any device. In 2024, Novidea acquired Docomotion, a leading Document Generation platform. The company currently serves more than 350 customers worldwide.

For more information, please go to: www.novidea.com



