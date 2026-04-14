Heritage Marks 5 Years of Growth in Raleigh Triangle Market

CHARLOTTE, NC, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHARLOTTE, NC - April 14, 2026 - -

Heritage Signs & Displays is celebrating five years of growth and client impact in the Raleigh, North Carolina market, marking a significant milestone in the company's continued expansion across the Research Triangle. Since launching in the Triangle in April 2021, Heritage has steadily expanded its presence throughout Raleigh, NC, Durham, and Chapel Hill, helping organizations transform workplace and event environments through custom interior signage and branded visual solutions.

In July 2023, Heritage further strengthened its presence by opening its Raleigh, NC office and establishing a dedicated local team. Danielle Manry leads local operations in the Triangle, supported by Dan Farnsworth, Director of Development, and Daniel Whitaker, Install Manager, who both joined the company earlier that year to aid in its expansion across the Carolinas and Mid-Atlantic. This investment has enhanced Heritage's ability to serve clients in the Research Triangle with greater responsiveness, coordination, and consistency.

"I'm passionate about serving our clients in the Raleigh-Durham area and helping bring their vision to life through office environments that reflect who they are," said Danielle Manry. "When we transform a workplace, we're helping shape culture, inspire teams, and create meaningful experiences for everyone who walks through the space."

Supporting that momentum, Farnsworth continues to lead strategic growth initiatives across the region while working closely with the Raleigh, NC team to expand client partnerships and deliver high-impact solutions. "Raleigh has become a key part of our growth strategy," said Farnsworth. "By investing in strong local leadership and aligning our regional resources, we're able to better serve our clients and deliver workplace and event environments that make a meaningful impact."

Heritage Signs & Displays specializes in turnkey commercial interior branding, guiding clients from concept and design through production and installation. Its work enhances lobbies, hallways, conference rooms, and shared spaces with visual elements that communicate brand identity, reinforce culture, and improve the workplace experience. Organizations across the Triangle rely on Heritage for lobby signage, dimensional lettering, wall graphics, privacy glass solutions, wayfinding systems, and branded conference and collaboration environments.

Recent projects highlight Heritage's local impact. The recently completed JD Lewis Community Center project in Raleigh, NC demonstrates the company's ability to create engaging, purpose-driven environments that support community connection and visual storytelling. In addition, Heritage's work with Indivior in both Raleigh, North Carolina and Richmond, Virginia reflects its ability to deliver consistent, high-quality commercial interior branding solutions across multiple locations.

While supported by regional resources, Heritage Signs & Displays in Raleigh, NC is intentionally positioned as a local partner. Clients benefit from responsive, on-the-ground expertise backed by nearly five decades of experience in commercial interior signage and workplace branding. Local install coordination is supported by Daniel Whitaker. He directs the efforts of all install team members across the Carolinas and Mid-Atlantic. His leadership ensures every project is completed with precision and consistency.

"Our install team's focus is on delivering consistent, high-quality results for every client, and that starts with preparation and collaboration," said Whitaker. "Through ongoing training, pre- and post-install huddles, and strong communication between our local teams and regional install network of Heritage-employed installers specializing in custom interior signs and graphics, we're able to share knowledge, stay aligned, and execute each project with a high level of precision and excellence."

Combined with in-house design and production capabilities, Heritage delivers a streamlined, end-to-end experience with fewer handoffs, faster timelines, and dependable results across every project. All installation team members are full-time Heritage employees, not subcontractors, allowing for greater consistency, accountability, and alignment.

As the company looks ahead, Heritage Signs & Displays is preparing to celebrate its 50th anniversary in January 2027. Decades of serving clients have refined its processes, strengthened its team, and deepened its commitment to excellence, positioning the company for continued growth in the Raleigh-Durham market.

As Heritage Signs & Displays continues to grow in the Triangle, the company remains focused on building lasting partnerships and delivering environments that reflect each client's brand, culture, and purpose. Guided by its mission and values, Heritage is committed to honoring God by serving its clients and community with excellence while bringing imagination to life through impactful workplace and event environments.

Our focus is to be recognized as much more than just another sign company that operates in Raleigh, but as a Raleigh-based partner that provides outstanding commercial interior branding solutions for its clients in the Research Triangle area," said Joe Gass, President and CEO of Heritage Signs & Displays. "It is a great honor for us to help organizations bring their brand to life in their office and workplaces by creating and installing custom signs, window graphics, and wall displays that engage employees and leave lasting impressions on those who visit their facility."

About Heritage Signs & Displays

Heritage Signs & Displays in Raleigh, NC delivers turnkey commercial interior branding solutions for corporate office and workplace environments. From site survey to installation, one project manager coordinates in-house teams to create custom signs, graphics, and displays. With locations across the Mid-Atlantic and Carolinas, including Washington, DC, Arlington, VA, Richmond, VA, Raleigh, NC, Greensboro, NC, and Charlotte, NC, Heritage combines local responsiveness with regional consistency to deliver dependable results. Founded in 1977, the company is a veteran-led, family-owned business committed to honoring God by serving its clients and community with excellence.

Source Reference

This announcement was originally published on the Heritage Signs & Displays website: https://heritagecustomsigns.com/press-releases/heritage-marks-5-years-of-growth-in-raleigh-triangle-market.php

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For more information about Heritage Signs & Displays, contact the company here:



Heritage Signs & Displays

Joe Gass

+17045510700

media@heritagecustomsigns.com

2744 Yorkmont Rd, Charlotte, NC 28208, United States