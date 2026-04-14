Bitcoin Everlight Reports Phase 5 Presale Progress and Network Development Update





SAN FRANCISCO, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Everlight today announced continued progress in its Phase 5 presale, with BTCL priced at $0.0016 per token and over $3.1 million raised to date. The update reflects ongoing participant onboarding and development activity related to its transaction validation infrastructure.

Phase 5 Activity and Participation Structure

Bitcoin Everlight reports steady participation during Phase 5, supported by a structured shard-based model. Entry begins at $10, with the Jade Shard activating at $100 and offering up to 6% APY in BTCL during the presale period. Additional tiers include Azure at $500 with up to 12% APY, Violet at $1,500 with up to 20% APY, and Radiant at $5,000 with up to 25% APY.

All tiers are designed to transition automatically to BTC routing fee distribution at mainnet launch. Deposits are currently accepted across more than nine cryptocurrencies. To date, approximately 45% of the fixed total token supply has been allocated to presale participants.

Network Architecture and Development Focus

Bitcoin Everlight is developing a Transaction Validation Node network intended to operate alongside the Bitcoin blockchain. The system is designed to process transaction routing activity and distribute resulting fees to participants through its shard-based structure.

The project maintains a fixed total supply of 21,000,000,000 BTCL tokens with no additional issuance mechanism. The architecture is designed to function without modifying Bitcoin’s underlying protocol or consensus model, with a focus on coordinating node activity and fee distribution.

Security and Verification Measures

Prior to opening the presale, Bitcoin Everlight completed smart contract audits conducted by Spywolf and Solidproof. In addition, KYC verifications were carried out through Spywolf KYC and VitalBlock. These measures were completed before public participation was enabled.

“Phase 5 reflects continued participation in the network’s development and presale structure,” said Michael G. Dennehy, spokesperson for Bitcoin Everlight.

Presale Details and Current Status

Bitcoin Everlight remains in Phase 5 with BTCL priced at $0.0016 per token and over $3.1 million raised. Participation is structured across four tiers:

Jade: $100 entry, up to 6% APY in BTCL

Azure: $500 entry, up to 12% APY in BTCL

Violet: $1,500 entry, up to 20% APY in BTCL

Radiant: $5,000 entry, up to 25% APY in BTCL

All tiers are designed to transition automatically to BTC routing fee distribution at mainnet launch. No additional migration process is required according to the project documentation.

About Bitcoin Everlight

Bitcoin Everlight is a transaction routing and validation network designed to operate alongside the Bitcoin blockchain, coordinating node activity and distributing fee revenue to shard participants. The project is currently in Phase 5 of a multi-stage public presale with a fixed BTCL supply of 21,000,000,000 tokens and no inflationary issuance mechanism.

For more information, visit:

Official Website: https://bitcoineverlight.com/earn-btc

Telegram: https://t.me/BitcoinEverlight

X (Twitter): https://x.com/BTCEverlight

Media Contact:

Michael G. Dennehy

info@bitcoineverlight.com

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