Time Capsule Announces Token Presale: Pioneering Digital Immortality by Replicating Human Personality

San Francisco, CA, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the first time, a solution is introduced that does not archive life but reproduces a human as a system of thinking — a new reality is already taking shape.

In an era of rapid technological advancement, humanity has come close to answering a question that has remained philosophical for centuries: is it possible to preserve a personality after life? The project Time Capsule provides a practical answer, presenting a new technological paradigm — digital immortality as a reproducible system. Time Capsule officially announces the launch of its product and the start of its token presale, opening access to an innovative platform capable not only of storing information about a person but of modeling their thinking, behavior, and decision-making logic.

Until today, digital legacy has been limited to archives: photographs, texts, and videos. These data capture the fact of existence but do not convey the most important thing — how a person thought, felt, and made decisions. Personality is not a set of files. It is a dynamic system shaped by experience, reactions, and internal logic. And it is precisely this level that has remained inaccessible to technology until now.

Time Capsule offers a fundamentally different approach. The platform creates a digital model of personality that is capable of reproducing thinking style, behavioral patterns, and the cognitive structure of a person. This is not an archive. This is a living system with which one can interact. "We are solving one of the fundamental problems of human existence — the impossibility of preserving the structure of thinking itself," notes a representative of the project. — "Time Capsule is a transition from static data to reproducible personality logic. We are creating technologies that make it possible to preserve not only the result of a life but also its internal architecture."

The launch of the token presale opens the opportunity for early participants to become part of a project that is forming a new technological standard — the transition from data storage to the continuation of human thinking in a digital environment. Sales will start in the very near future. Early access will be limited. And those who enter first will secure their position at the very beginning of a new industry.

Take your place in time. Because tomorrow this opportunity may no longer exist.

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