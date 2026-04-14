AD Mortgage Releases New 10-Year Rent vs. Buy Wealth Study

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AD Mortgage, a leading wholesale lender in the United States, has released its latest housing analysis, The 10-Year Rent vs. Buy Wealth Study, finding that homeownership outperforms renting in 80% of the 250 U.S. cities analyzed over a 10-year period.

The study evaluates the financial outcomes of renting versus buying over a 10-year period across key U.S. markets, factoring in home price appreciation, interest rates, and equity accumulation. In the renter scenario, the study assumes the investment of available capital, including the down payment and, where applicable, the monthly differential between rent and mortgage payments. While this approach provides renters with a theoretical advantage, the results consistently favor homeownership.

To summarize, the findings highlight how homeownership can serve as a powerful wealth-building tool over time, while also illustrating scenarios where renting may offer short-term flexibility depending on market conditions.

“Our goal with this study is to provide a clear, data-backed perspective on one of the most important financial decisions consumers face,” said Max Slyusarchuk, CEO of AD Mortgage. “By analyzing long-term outcomes, we aim to support more informed conversations between borrowers and mortgage professionals.”

Key findings from the study include:

Buying outperforms renting in 80% of cities analyzed. Across 250 U.S. cities, homeownership demonstrates a consistent long-term financial advantage in the majority of markets.

Across 250 U.S. cities, homeownership demonstrates a consistent long-term financial advantage in the majority of markets. Scale and breadth: 250-city analysis. The study spans a wide range of local housing markets, capturing regional differences in pricing, rent trends, and appreciation.

The study spans a wide range of local housing markets, capturing regional differences in pricing, rent trends, and appreciation. Homeowners can accumulate net wealth over 10 years. Driven by home price appreciation and principal paydown, buyers benefit from a compounding effect.

Driven by home price appreciation and principal paydown, buyers benefit from a compounding effect. Home values increase annually in most markets. Even moderate appreciation significantly impacts long-term wealth accumulation.

Even moderate appreciation significantly impacts long-term wealth accumulation. Regional differences can shift outcomes by six figures. Markets with stronger appreciation create larger wealth gaps between owning and renting.





The study underscores the importance of evaluating both short-term affordability and long-term financial impact when considering housing decisions.

AD Mortgage continues to invest in research and tools that empower mortgage brokers and their clients with actionable insights, supporting more informed and strategic decision-making across the homebuying journey.

For more information or to access the full study, please visit www.admortgage.com.

About AD Mortgage



As a premier direct mortgage lender, AD Mortgage offers a full spectrum of Conventional, Government, and Non-QM loan products with 24-hour turnaround times and some of the most competitive rates in the industry. In addition to their AD Power Jumbo loan product, AD Mortgage offers programs for Prime borrowers, Foreign National borrowers, as well as borrowers with imperfect credit histories. Programs with no income verification are also offered for investment property loans.

The company offers free concierge services, bank statement reviews, marketing tools and resources, and more to support the brokers they serve. In 2025, AD Mortgage received several prestigious industry awards, including HousingWire Vanguard Award, PROGRESS in Lending’s Lending Luminary Award, National Mortgage Professional’s Legend of Lending Award, HousingWire Industry Titan Award. This year, the company was also featured in CBS, Bloomberg, and Inc., underscoring its growing influence and leadership in the mortgage industry.

A&D Mortgage LLC is an Equal Housing Lender. NMLS ID #958660. 899 W Cypress Creek Rd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309. For important disclosures and state licensing information:

https://admortgage.com/important-disclosures/

Contact Information:

Andy Restrepo

AD Mortgage, LLC

(645) 240-2300

Andy.Restrepo@admortgage.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c8672e51-c7d9-4c48-aff2-6c07a7e1f770