ilumin Eye Care Center Offers Advanced Cataract Surgery in Omaha, Nebraska

Omaha, Nebraska, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Omaha, Nebraska - April 14, 2026 - -

ilumin Eye Care Center, a board-certified ophthalmology practice located in Omaha, Nebraska, provides comprehensive cataract surgery services to patients throughout the Omaha metro area and surrounding communities. Recognized as Omaha's premier provider of medical and surgical eye care, the practice brings together board-certified ophthalmologists with 80 years of combined surgical experience and an extensive range of advanced intraocular lens options. With more than 100 years of eye care history in the Omaha community, ilumin has built a reputation for expert, patient-centered care across a full spectrum of eye conditions. The practice has published a detailed patient resource titled "Cataract Surgery in Omaha," offering residents of Omaha, Council Bluffs, Bellevue, and Papillion a comprehensive look at available treatments, lens options, and the cataract surgery experience.

Cataracts are the most common cause of visual impairment worldwide, affecting more than 24 million adults in the United States. By the age of 80, more than half of all Americans will have had cataracts or undergone cataract surgery, making access to experienced surgical care an important consideration for patients and families across the Omaha metro area. Early signs of cataracts can include blurred vision, difficulty driving at night, increased sensitivity to glare, and the need for more frequent changes to eyeglass or contact lens prescriptions. The board-certified ophthalmologists at ilumin are experienced in managing cataracts alongside other eye conditions, including diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma, and macular degeneration, offering coordinated care for patients with complex medical histories. When cataract surgery is recommended, ilumin Eye Care Center performs the procedure on an outpatient basis using phacoemulsification, a technique that employs ultrasound energy to break up the cloudy natural lens before a clear, permanent intraocular implant is placed. Most patients notice clearer vision within a few days of cataract surgery.

Patients seeking cataract surgery in Omaha have access to an extensive selection of intraocular lens options at ilumin Eye Care Center, including monofocal, multifocal, toric, and extended depth-of-focus implants suited to a wide range of visual needs and lifestyle preferences. Among the most advanced options available is the Light Adjustable Lens, which allows patients to customize their vision in the weeks following surgery through a series of non-invasive, light-based adjustments, providing a degree of postoperative personalization not available with standard intraocular lenses. For residents of Council Bluffs, Bellevue, and Papillion who are managing both cataracts and glaucoma, the surgeons at ilumin can incorporate a small iStent or OMNI device during cataract surgery to improve fluid drainage and reduce dependence on glaucoma medications. Same-day bilateral cataract surgery is also available at ilumin for eligible patients throughout the Omaha metro area, enabling both eyes to be treated in a single outpatient visit.

"The Light Adjustable Lens represents a significant advancement in cataract surgery," said Dr. Peter Simone, MD, PhD, board-certified ophthalmologist and Fellow of the American Academy of Ophthalmology at ilumin Eye Care Center. "It allows us to fine-tune a patient's vision after the procedure, giving them a level of customization that was not possible before. At ilumin, the goal is to match each patient with the lens option and surgical approach that best aligns with their lifestyle and long-term visual goals."

ilumin Eye Care Center is located at 16820 Frances Street, Suite 100, in Omaha, Nebraska, offering convenient access for patients throughout the Omaha metro area, including those traveling from Council Bluffs, Bellevue, and Papillion. The ilumin Lakeside Office provides a supportive, private environment designed to guide patients through every step of the cataract care process, from initial eye examination and surgical planning through postoperative follow-up. The board-certified ophthalmologists at ilumin also hold academic appointments at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, reflecting the depth of clinical expertise available to cataract surgery patients in the Omaha area. Patients can access driving directions to the Omaha office via Google Maps.

For more information about cataract surgery at ilumin Eye Care Center in Omaha, including available intraocular lens options, same-day bilateral cataract surgery, and combined glaucoma procedures, the complete patient resource "Cataract Surgery in Omaha" is available at the link above. ilumin Eye Care Center's location information, office hours, and patient reviews are also accessible through the practice's Google Business Profile. ilumin Eye Care Center continues to advance access to expert, compassionate cataract care for patients throughout the Omaha metro area and surrounding communities.

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For more information about ilumin Eye Care Center, contact the company here:



ilumin Eye Care Center

ilumen

(402) 558-2211

info@ilumineyes.com

16820 Frances St #100, Omaha, NE 68130