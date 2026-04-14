ASRT Stock Alert: Halper Sadeh LLC is Investigating Whether Assertio Holdings, Inc. is Obtaining a Fair Price for its Shareholders

Insiders may stand to receive substantial financial benefits not available to ordinary shareholders.

The proposed transaction may contain terms that could limit superior competing offers.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm to discuss their rights and options at no cost or obligation. We would handle any matter on a contingent fee basis, whereby you would not be responsible for out-of-pocket payment of our legal fees or expenses.

NEW YORK, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the sale of Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASRT) to Garda Therapeutics for $18.00 per share in cash and a contingent value right.

Halper Sadeh encourages Assertio shareholders to click here to learn more about their rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper free of charge at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

The investigation concerns whether Assertio and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties by failing to: (1) obtain the best possible price for Assertio shareholders; (2) conduct a fair sales process free of any conflicts of interests; and (3) disclose all material information for Assertio shareholders to evaluate the transaction.

On behalf of shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief and benefits.

Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

Halper Sadeh LLC

One World Trade Center

85th Floor

New York, NY 10007

Daniel Sadeh, Esq.

Zachary Halper, Esq.

(212) 763-0060

sadeh@halpersadeh.com

zhalper@halpersadeh.com

https://www.halpersadeh.com