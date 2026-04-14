Westamerica Bank Announces New Board Member

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westamerica Bancorporation announces the appointment of Carter Welch to its Board of Directors.

"We are pleased to add Carter Welch to our Board of Directors," said David L. Payne, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Westamerica Bancorporation. “Carter has nearly 40 years of leadership experience across financial services, consumer products, technology, manufacturing, and professional services. His unique background in strategy and growth will enhance our board.” In addition to being a Director of Westamerica Bank, Mr. Welch will serve as a member of the Audit and Loan & Investment committees.

Mr. Welch is a Business Advisor, Consultant & Fractional CMO at The Fig Tree Group and The Shirlaws Group, marketing and strategy consulting firms serving a wide range of industries. His experience includes advising leadership teams on strategy, growth, risk, culture and execution.

Carter Welch’s background as a corporate strategist and senior executive in marketing, sales leadership, business development and industry positioning will provide the Board with expertise in risk-informed decision-making for long-term growth.

Mr. Welch earned a BA degree in History & Liberal Arts from Bowdoin College.

Mr. Welch has served on church-based boards and in leadership for youth organizations including youth sports, and as Committee Chair for Cub Scouts.

Westamerica Bancorporation’s wholly owned subsidiary Westamerica Bank, operates commercial banking and trust offices throughout Northern and Central California.

For additional information contact:

Westamerica Bancorporation

1108 Fifth Avenue, San Rafael, CA 94901

Robert A. Thorson – Investor Relations Contact

707-863-6090

investments@westamerica.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/192ca31f-ffb1-4d66-9b64-f45e932c6eb2