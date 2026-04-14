Standard Carbon Launches Reg CF Raise to Scale Clean-Energy Systems Nationwide

New York, NY, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carbon Bridge technology converts emissions into renewable natural gas, unlocking a clean and revolutionary path into a $15T energy market.

Standard Carbon, a climate technology company that turns carbon emissions and wasted renewable electricity into pipeline-grade renewable natural gas (StandardRNG) using its modular Carbon Bridge system, has launched a new Regulation Crowdfunding (Reg CF) raise to accelerate commercial deployments of its Carbon Bridge systems across the United States and internationally. By producing low-carbon fuel directly at buildings, campuses, and industrial sites that works in existing pipelines, boilers, and power plants, Standard Carbon helps customers meet tightening emissions rules, avoid costly retrofits, and turn pollution into a revenue-generating asset.

As energy demand continues to rise exponentially, industrial facilities, utilities, and urban buildings face mounting compliance costs to align with regulations. Standard Carbon offers a breakthrough solution: capture emissions at the source and convert that into pipeline-ready low carbon natural gas using renewable electricity, without requiring costly infrastructure investment.

The global energy market is projected to reach $15 trillion by 2050. Standard Carbon is positioned at the center of the energy evolution by transforming emissions from a regulatory liability into an energy asset.

Unlike most clean energy solutions that force companies to rip out and replace existing systems, Standard Carbon works with the infrastructure already in place.

“This is about rewriting the rules and economics of clean energy production,” said Andrew E. Lauter, CEO of Standard Carbon. “For decades, carbon emissions have been treated as waste. We’ve built a system that turns them into valuable clean fuel. That changes the equation for cities, utilities, and industry, and opens a massive market opportunity.”

Standard Carbon has already secured more than 40 signed deals, with deployments live or underway in New York, EU, UK and the Middle East. The company has over $1.7B in project pipeline and projects revenue growth from $150k in 2025 to $191M by 2029 based on planned buildouts.

The company has been approved by New York City’s Accelerator as a Local Law 97 compliance solution and is currently deploying systems at major commercial and industrial sites. With over 2,000 hours of runtime and measurable CO₂ capture and renewable gas production, Carbon Bridge has moved beyond concept into commercial execution.

Now the company will turn its focus toward:

Scaling manufacturing and deployment capacity

Expanding into new U.S. and international markets

Growing engineering and operations teams

Accelerating revenue-generating project buildouts

As regulatory pressure increases across North America, Europe, and Asia, demand for scalable, infrastructure-compatible decarbonization solutions is accelerating. Standard Carbon aims to

become the leading platform converting carbon emissions into renewable natural gas at commercial scale.

Standard Carbon’s investment round is now open to the public. Learn more and invest at: invest.standardcarbon.com.