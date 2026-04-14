Notification of major shareholding

With reference to Section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, Nilfisk Holding A/S has been informed by Ferd AS that Ferd AS as of April 13, 2026, has decreased its total holding of shares and financial instruments representing shares or rights over shares in Nilfisk.

As of April 13, 2026, Ferd AS directly or indirectly controls 0 shares/voting rights and other financial instruments in Nilfisk Holding A/S, corresponding to 0.0% of the share capital and voting rights in Nilfisk Holding A/S.

For further information, please contact:

Nynne Jespersen Lee, Head of Investor Relations and Group Communications

+45 42 31 00 07

njespersen@Nilfisk.com

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