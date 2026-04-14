Excellent Brain Ltd. Launches New Android Version for Neurofeedback for ADHD Platform

Tel Aviv, ISRAEL, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Excellent Brain Ltd., a pioneering Israeli start-up in the field of neurofeedback solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its new Android version for the Neurofeedback for ADHD platform. This development marks a significant step forward in making cognitive training more accessible to clinics offering solutions for ADHD and individuals with ADHD, leveraging the power of mobile technology to enhance brain function.

Excellent Brain - Neurofeedback for ADHD

Founded in 2015 by entrepreneur Ofer A. Lidsky, Excellent Brain Ltd. has been at the forefront of integrating EEG signal processing with advanced neurofeedback techniques. The company's platform is designed to improve various cognitive aspects, particularly for individuals with ADHD, by offering engaging and effective training programs.

The new Android version of the platform allows users to access Excellent Brain's cutting-edge neurofeedback training on their mobile devices especially Android Tablets. This enhancement ensures that users can benefit from the platform's innovative features anytime and anywhere, promoting mental wellness and cognitive enhancement on the go.

"The launch of the Android version of our Neurofeedback for ADHD platform is a testament to our commitment to making cognitive training accessible to everyone," said Ofer A. Lidsky, CEO of Excellent Brain Ltd. "We believe that by expanding our platform to mobile devices, we can reach a wider audience and provide effective tools for clinics offering solutions for ADHD and those seeking to improve their cognitive functions."

Excellent Brain's technology is renowned for its ability to engage users in meaningful neurofeedback sessions, utilizing EEG signal processing to offer real-time feedback and training. The new Android version is available for download from the Google Play store by simply searching Excellent Brain.

With the introduction of the Android version, Excellent Brain Ltd. continues to demonstrate its dedication to innovation and excellence in the field of neurofeedback solutions. The company's efforts are aimed at empowering individuals with ADHD to achieve better cognitive performance and mental wellness through accessible and effective training programs.

For more information about Excellent Brain Ltd. and its innovative neurofeedback solutions, interested parties are encouraged to explore the company's offerings and discover how they can benefit from this groundbreaking technology.

Neurofeedback for ADHD - Solutions for clinics

Press Inquiries

Ofer Lidsky

ofer [at] excellent-brain.com

https://excellent-brain.com