[Latest] Global Zinc Agriculture Micronutrients Market Size/Share Worth USD 6.14 Billion by 2035 at a 7.1% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth Rate, Value, SWOT Analysis)

Austin, TX, USA, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Zinc Agriculture Micronutrients Market Size, Trends and Insights By Form (Zinc Sulfate (Monohydrate and Heptahydrate), Zinc Oxide, Zinc Chelates (EDTA, DTPA, EDDHA, Amino Acid Chelates), Zinc Chloride, Zinc Nitrate, Zinc Lignosulfonate, Other Forms (Zinc Humate, Zinc EDDHSA)), By Application Method (Soil Application (Broadcast and Band Application), Foliar Spray, Fertigation (Drip and Sprinkler Irrigation), Seed Treatment, Other Methods (Hydroponics, Nursery Dip)), By Crop Type (Cereals & Grains (Rice, Wheat, Maize, Sorghum), Fruits & Vegetables (Citrus, Grapes, Tomatoes, Potatoes), Oilseeds & Pulses (Soybean, Sunflower, Chickpea, Lentil), Turf & Ornamentals, Plantation Crops (Tea, Coffee, Rubber, Sugarcane), Other Crop Types (Forage, Cotton)), By End-User (Farmers & Agricultural Producers, Agrochemical Distributors & Retailers, Government & Cooperative Programs, Contract Farming & Agribusiness Companies, Other End-Users), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2026 – 2035” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of the global Zinc Agriculture Micronutrients Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 2.84 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 3.08 Billion in 2026 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 6.14 Billion by 2035, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 7.1% during the forecast period 2026 to 2035.”

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Zinc Agriculture Micronutrients Market Revenue and Trends

The international market of zinc agriculture micronutrients covers the key fertilizer additives, which include zinc sulfate, zinc oxide, chelated zinc (i.e. Zn-EDTA), and nano-formulations to supplement deficits in soil and crops to promote growth, enzyme functions and nutritional production in crops (cereals, fruits, vegetables, and legumes), as well as to withstand stresses (like salinity, drought, etc.) in crops. The global market in zinc agriculture micronutrients is on a continuous increase due to extensive zinc deficient soils of over 50% of all arable lands of the world, swelling food security, the introduction of precision farming and soil testing, growing organic and sustainable agriculture, and improving bioavailable, slow release, and foliar delivery methods the world over.

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What are the Factors That Have a Significant Contribution to the Growth of the zinc agriculture micronutrients market?

Adoption has been enhanced by the rush to use zinc supplementation to curb production losses due to deficiencies to support high intensive farming that has drained the soil nutrients and climate effects on bioavailability. Industry reports show that zinc insufficiency can decrease the productivity of crops around the world by 20 percent for staple grains, such as rice and wheat, causing their use in blended fertilizers. With the growing demands of food production to serve the estimated population of 9.7 billion by the year 2050, farmers are demanding specific applications to enhance nutrition and reduce environmental runoff.

Chelated and nano-encapsulated zinc to achieve a higher uptake efficiency, drone-based foliar spraying, soil sensors to apply the variable rate, and eco-friendly organic complexes have been suggested in the technological innovation and promoted efficacy, dosage reduction, and sustainable agriculture. Other factors are increased attention to biofortification of nutrient-rich crops, enhanced access to subsidized inputs in third world countries, and state initiatives in favor of balanced fertilization in developed as well as in developing markets.

(A free sample of the Zinc Agriculture Micronutrients report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the following:

The updated report for 2026 includes an introduction, an overview, and an in-depth industry analysis.

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Updated Regional Analysis with a Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2026

Includes Tables and figures that have been updated.

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(Please note that the sample of the Zinc Agriculture Micronutrients report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

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Segment Insight

By Product Type

As of 2025, the largest share of the zinc agriculture micronutrients market was dominated by the chelated zinc in demand because of the need to use it in stable, highly absorbable forms suitable in alkaline soils and foliar on high-value crops such as fruits and vegetables. These formulations are critical to quick corrective deficiencies and even distributions and have vigorous growth due to inventions of EDTA-free, biodegradable chelates that increase plant well-being without creating a residual deposit (which is widely considered by agronomists to be critical to enhancing yields and quality in precision agriculture).

By Distribution Channel

Direct sales by manufacturers have the highest share of the market, as the dominant sales outlet offering customized blends, technical advisory, as well as bulk supply services. These avenues offer professional soil analysis advice, application guidelines, and customized formulations to large scale farms, cooperatives, and agribusinesses operating the nutrient management programs and thus are the most favorable choice when it comes to the agricultural sector treating the integrated crop nutrition processes.

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Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Zinc Agriculture Micronutrients market, and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Zinc Agriculture Micronutrients market forward?

What are the Zinc Agriculture Micronutrients Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Zinc Agriculture Micronutrients Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Zinc Agriculture Micronutrients market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2026−2035

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

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Regional Insights

The zinc agricultural micronutrients market is dominated by Asia Pacific because of the large acreage under cultivation, the zinc-deficient soils covering large areas in the rice-wheat belts in India and China, the high use of fertilizers, and the government subsidy in the micronutrient programs. The area is enjoying the aspects of intensive planting systems, the rise in precision ag tech use, and the location close to production centers that keeps encouraging nonstop innovation and demand rise.

In the meantime, the zinc agriculture micronutrients market in the North American region is experiencing high growth due to the well-developed soil testing industry, emphasis on sustainable and organic farming, increasing use of variable-rate technology, and regulatory emphasis on nutrient efficiency. Nations such as the United States enjoy high-quality chelated products, biofortification research, and education of farmers sponsored by the USDA recommendations and industry stakeholders.

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Browse the full “Zinc Agriculture Micronutrients Market Size, Trends and Insights By Form (Zinc Sulfate (Monohydrate and Heptahydrate), Zinc Oxide, Zinc Chelates (EDTA, DTPA, EDDHA, Amino Acid Chelates), Zinc Chloride, Zinc Nitrate, Zinc Lignosulfonate, Other Forms (Zinc Humate, Zinc EDDHSA)), By Application Method (Soil Application (Broadcast and Band Application), Foliar Spray, Fertigation (Drip and Sprinkler Irrigation), Seed Treatment, Other Methods (Hydroponics, Nursery Dip)), By Crop Type (Cereals & Grains (Rice, Wheat, Maize, Sorghum), Fruits & Vegetables (Citrus, Grapes, Tomatoes, Potatoes), Oilseeds & Pulses (Soybean, Sunflower, Chickpea, Lentil), Turf & Ornamentals, Plantation Crops (Tea, Coffee, Rubber, Sugarcane), Other Crop Types (Forage, Cotton)), By End-User (Farmers & Agricultural Producers, Agrochemical Distributors & Retailers, Government & Cooperative Programs, Contract Farming & Agribusiness Companies, Other End-Users), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2026 – 2035” Report at https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/zinc-agriculture-micronutrients-market/

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2026 USD 3.08 billion Projected Market Size in 2035 USD 6.14 billion Market Size in 2025 USD 2.84 billion CAGR Growth Rate 7.1% CAGR Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Key Segment By Form, Application Method, Crop Type, End-User and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Recent Developments

In August 2025: ICL Group introduced a new range of zinc micronutrients coated with polymers to be used in controlled release in cereals 25 times better and half as often, aimed at deficient parts of Asia and Latin America.

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List of the prominent players in the Zinc Agriculture Micronutrients Market:

The Mosaic Company

Nouryon (formerly AkzoNobel Specialty Chemicals)

Haifa Group

Yara International ASA

Coromandel International Ltd.

Zinc Nacional S.A.

BASF SE (Agricultural Solutions)

ICL Group Ltd.

Aries Agro Limited

Nutrien Ltd.

Compo Expert GmbH

Others

The Zinc Agriculture Micronutrients Market is segmented as follows:

By Form

Zinc Sulfate (Monohydrate and Heptahydrate)

Zinc Oxide

Zinc Chelates (EDTA, DTPA, EDDHA, Amino Acid Chelates)

Zinc Chloride

Zinc Nitrate

Zinc Lignosulfonate

Other Forms (Zinc Humate, Zinc EDDHSA)

By Application Method

Soil Application (Broadcast and Band Application)

Foliar Spray

Fertigation (Drip and Sprinkler Irrigation)

Seed Treatment

Other Methods (Hydroponics, Nursery Dip)

By Crop Type

Cereals & Grains (Rice, Wheat, Maize, Sorghum)

Fruits & Vegetables (Citrus, Grapes, Tomatoes, Potatoes)

Oilseeds & Pulses (Soybean, Sunflower, Chickpea, Lentil)

Turf & Ornamentals

Plantation Crops (Tea, Coffee, Rubber, Sugarcane)

Other Crop Types (Forage, Cotton)

By End-User

Farmers & Agricultural Producers

Agrochemical Distributors & Retailers

Government & Cooperative Programs

Contract Farming & Agribusiness Companies

Other End-Users

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Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

This Zinc Agriculture Micronutrients Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to the following Questions.

Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Zinc Agriculture Micronutrients Market? What are the company profiles, product information, and contact details for these key players?

What Was the Global Market Status of the Zinc Agriculture Micronutrients Market? What Was the Capacity, Production Value, Cost, and PROFIT of the Zinc Agriculture Micronutrients Market?

What Is the Current Market Status of the Zinc Agriculture Micronutrients Industry? What's the market's competition in this industry, both company-wise and country-wise? What's Market Analysis of Zinc Agriculture Micronutrients Market by Considering Applications and Types?

What Are Projections of the Global Zinc Agriculture Micronutrients Industry Considering Capacity, Production, and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply, and Consumption? What about imports and exports?

What is a Zinc Agriculture Micronutrients market chain analysis of upstream raw materials and downstream industries?

What is the economic impact on the Zinc Agriculture Micronutrients industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are the Market Dynamics of the Zinc Agriculture Micronutrients Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for Zinc Agriculture Micronutrients Industry?

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Reasons to Purchase Zinc Agriculture Micronutrients Market Report

The Zinc Agriculture Micronutrients Market Report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving economic and non-economic factors.

Zinc Agriculture Micronutrients The Market report outlines market value (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment.

This report indicates the region and segment expected to witness the fastest growth and dominate the market.

Zinc Agriculture Micronutrients Market Analysis by geography highlights the consumption of the product/service in the region and indicates the factors affecting the market within each region.

The competitive landscape incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled.

Extensive company profiles comprise a company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players.

Recent developments, including growth opportunities and drivers, as well as challenges and restraints in both emerging and developed regions, shape the industry's current and future market outlook.

Zinc Agriculture Micronutrients Market: Includes in-depth market analysis from various perspectives through Porter's five forces analysis and offers an overview of the market through the value chain.

Reasons for the Research Report

The study provides a thorough overview of the global Zinc Agriculture Micronutrients market. Compare your performance to that of the market as a whole.

Aim to maintain competitiveness while innovations from established leaders drive market growth.

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What does the report include?

Drivers, restrictions, and opportunities are among the qualitative elements covered in the worldwide Zinc Agriculture Micronutrients market analysis.

The report covers the competitive environment of current and potential participants in the Zinc Agriculture Micronutrients market, along with their strategic product development ambitions.

This study conducts a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Zinc Agriculture Micronutrients market based on the component, application, and industry vertical. Additionally, the report provides comparable data for the key regions.

The report provides actual market sizes and forecasts for each segment mentioned above.

Who should buy this report?

Participants and stakeholders worldwide Zinc Agriculture Micronutrients market should find this report useful. The research will be useful to all market participants in the Zinc Agriculture Micronutrients industry.

Managers in the Zinc Agriculture Micronutrients sector is interested in publishing up-to-date and projected data about the worldwide Zinc Agriculture Micronutrients market.

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Analysts, researchers, educators, strategy managers, and government organizations seek market insights to develop plans.

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