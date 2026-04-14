MSI Celebrates Official Grand Opening of Suffolk Showroom and Distribution Center, Expanding Service in the Mid-Atlantic

ORANGE, Calif., April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- M S International, Inc. (MSI), the leading supplier of flooring, countertops, wall tile, and hardscaping products in North America, proudly announces the official grand opening of its Suffolk showroom, located at 120 Westport Parkway, Suffolk, VA 23434.

This milestone marks a significant advancement in MSI’s continued growth and long-term investment in the region. The state-of-the-art 550,000 sq. ft. Suffolk facility enhances the company’s ability to deliver faster service, expanded inventory, and improved accessibility for customers throughout the Carolinas, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest. In addition to strengthening MSI’s distribution network, the new center also contributes to local economic development, supporting job creation and regional growth.





Join us on Tuesday, April 21, 2026, from 1:00 PM to 7:00 PM as we celebrate the grand opening of this premier showroom and distribution center. Enjoy an afternoon of raffles, great food, facility tours, and exciting door prizes—and be sure to stop by for exclusive offers and special giveaways you won’t want to miss.

Gain inspiration from industry expert Emily Holle, MSI’s Senior Director of Trend & Design, who will host engaging seminars throughout the day. She’ll share the latest trends, innovative design strategies, and practical insights to help you create standout spaces from the ground up. Don’t miss this opportunity to gather fresh ideas, expand your knowledge, and connect with fellow design professionals.

“Our Suffolk location is designed to deliver more than just products—it offers a complete experience,” said Zachery Chavis, Operations Director at MSI Suffolk. “From hands-on showroom inspiration to streamlined distribution, we’re creating a space that empowers our customers to bring their visions to life.”

About M S International, Inc. (MSI)

Founded in 1975, MSI is a leading supplier of flooring, countertop, wall tile, and hardscaping products in North America. Headquartered in Orange, California, MSI maintains 50 state-of-the-art showrooms and distribution centers across the U.S. and Canada, with domestically sourced products for Q™ Quartz in Latta, South Carolina, and Premium LVT in Cartersville, Georgia. MSI's product assortment includes an extensive offering of quartz, LVT, tile, turf, natural stone, and porcelain products imported from over 37 countries on six continents.

To explore MSI's complete range of products, visit www.msisurfaces.com.

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Media Contact:

Kristina Durkin

PR Coordinator

(404) 680-0220

Kristina.d@msisurfaces.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/480c966a-d103-4d3d-bf72-ce4fed60823d