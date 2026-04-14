Vantage Drilling International Ltd. – Granting of restricted stock units to primary insiders

 | Source: Vantage Drilling International Vantage Drilling International

Dubai, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Drilling International Ltd. (the "Company") has awarded the management of the Company with restricted stock units, pursuant to the Company's Management Incentive Plan. Each restricted stock unit represents the right to receive one share of common stock, and will fully vest in three years, or, alternatively, on an earlier date, provided certain conditions are met.

Accordingly, Sarah French, Alisdair Semple, William Thomson, Rafael Blattner, and Alaric Harrell, each having status as a primary insider, have been awarded restricted stock units, as further set out in the attached notifications of transactions.

This information is disclosed in accordance with article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation and section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

About the Company
Vantage Drilling International Ltd., a Bermuda exempted company, is an offshore drilling contractor. Vantage Drilling’s primary business is to contract drilling units, related equipment and work crews primarily on a dayrate basis to drill oil and natural gas wells globally for major, national and independent oil and gas companies. Vantage Drilling also markets, operates and provides management services in respect of drilling units owned by others. For more information about the Company, please refer to the Company’s website, www.vantagedrilling.com.  

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Tags

                            
                                deepwater
                            
                            
                                Drilling
                            
                            
                                jack-up
                            
                            
                                natural gas
                            
                            
                                Oil
                            
                            
                                exploration
                            
                            
                                Oil and Gas
                            
                            
                                Pipelines
                            
                            
                                drillships
                            
                            
                                oil an gas
                            
                            
                                jackup
                            
                            
                                rig
                            
                            
                                rigs
                            

                


                

                    
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                                        PDMR Notifications of Transactions Apr 26
                                    
                                    
                                

                    

                


        




    

        

        
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