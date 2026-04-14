Notification of executives and related parties’ transactions with Nilfisk shares

In accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation Article 19 no. 596/2014, Nilfisk has received the following notification from executives and/or their related parties’ regarding transactions in Nilfisk shares.

This notification is an ‘Initial notification’ regarding the sale of 6,587,791 shares in Nilfisk by Ferd AS; a close associate of board member and primary insider Are Dragesund. The shares have been sold on April 13, 2026, at a total price of DKK 922,290,740.

For further information, please contact:

Nynne Jespersen Lee, Head of Investor Relations and Group Communications

+45 42 31 00 07

njespersen@Nilfisk.com

Attachment