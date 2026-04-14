Legal Advocacy Insights With Rene Perras: Inside the Fourth Annual Shades of Mass Summit — Now Playing on Coffee With Q

LOS ANGELES, CA, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Shades of Mass 2025 Board of Directors

Coffee With Q Media today spotlights new coverage from the Fourth Annual Shades of Mass Summit, where legal correspondent Rene Perras and co-host Kami Ayyagari brought viewers inside one of the most consequential gatherings on the civil justice calendar. The full feature is now available at coffeewithq.org.

What Happened at Shades of Mass

Held at the JW Marriott LA LIVE in Los Angeles, the multi-day conference convened federal judges, three state attorneys general, and leading plaintiffs' attorneys from across the country. Founded to strengthen representation for communities of color in major civil-litigation cases, Shades of Mass has grown into a national platform confronting the shortage of Black and Brown attorneys leading mass tort cases in America, even as those same communities continue to bear the heaviest burden of corporate wrongdoing.

Why This Coverage Matters

Perras, a legal news reporter for Coffee With Q covering civil justice, mass torts, and consumer protection, traveled to Los Angeles to capture perspectives that rarely reach mainstream media. The coverage examines how systemic inequities in legal representation intersect with some of the most pressing cases affecting communities of color today, including toxic hair relaxer products marketed almost exclusively to women of color, NEC baby formula cases affecting premature infants in lower-income Black and Brown families, and wildfire insurance litigation that has disproportionately impacted Hispanic, Black, and Asian residents in Altadena.

Key Voices Featured

The summit featured keynote addresses and panel discussions from prominent legal leaders, including AGs Aaron Ford, Raul Torrez, and Rob Bonta, respectively from Nevada, New Mexico, and California. Also, senior District Judge William H. Orrick of the United States District Court for the Northern District of California, the Honorable J. Michelle Childs of the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, and the Honorable David Cunningham of the Superior Court of Los Angeles County. Additional sessions featuring discussions on future strategies for protecting and representing immigrant clients and their communities. Spotlighted attorneys Ben Crump, Diandra “Fu” Debrosse, Navan Ward, LaRuby May, Larry Taylor, Priscilla Jimenez, John Gomez, Marlon Kimpson, Jose Rojas, and Warrin Previn were all present.

Attorney Previn, with Motley Rice and a Shades of Mass board member, recently secured, with his litigation team, a $6 million landmark recovery in the first of two important social media trials. An LA jury found Meta and YouTube liable for negligence and malice, oppression, or fraud.

The New Mexico Attorney General, Raul Torrez, was in charge of the other trial. On behalf of the citizens of New Mexico, AG Torrez recovered $375 million against Meta, an astounding amount and a first of its kind. This sends a strong message to the corporation. At the same time, thousands of plaintiffs wait to have their cases heard: social media companies cannot continue to ignore the negative impact their platforms have on our young people. Meta and YouTube have given notice of their intent to appeal. Since its inception, both attorneys have been strong supporters of Shades of Mass.

Watch the Full Feature

The complete coverage — including exclusive interviews and on-the-ground reporting from Rene Perras is now streaming on Coffee With Q:

Legal Advocacy Insights With Rene Perras: Shades of Mass — Coffee With Q

About Coffee With Q

Coffee With Q Media, founded by digital marketer and journalist Qamar Zaman, delivers interviews and reports featuring subject-matter experts and thought leaders across law, finance, and innovation. Through its growing network of correspondents — including legal reporter Rene Perras and co-host Kami Ayyagari, Coffee With Q provides a platform for stories and perspectives that shape public understanding of critical issues.

Website: www.coffeewithq.org

Media Contact:

rp@coffeewithq.org

SOURCE: Coffee With Q Media

Attachment