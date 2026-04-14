Backcountry Unveils Backcountry Garage Innovation Platform; Coalatree Becomes First Brand in Portfolio

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Backcountry, the leading premium specialty retailer of outdoor gear and apparel, today announced the launch of Backcountry Garage — an innovation engine and brand incubator designed to empower founders with the resources, expertise, and distribution to scale great ideas. The first act of Backcountry Garage is the acquisition of Coalatree, a Utah-based eco-minded gear and apparel brand.

Thirty years ago, Backcountry began with two founders selling avalanche beacons out of a garage. Today, Backcountry Garage carries that same entrepreneurial spirit forward, built to accelerate and grow the next generation of outdoor brands. From expedition‑level objectives to backyard missions and weekend staples, the goal is to bring new, innovative solutions to every kind of time outside.

“At Backcountry, we believe constant innovation is the most powerful way to improve our customers’ experience outside. Backcountry Garage is how we keep pushing when much of the industry is waiting—partnering with builders and founders who are rethinking how great gear should perform so our community feels the difference every day on the trail, at the crag, and in their own backyards,” said Kevin Lenau, President of Backcountry.

This initiative advances Backcountry’s vision to provide the best outdoor gear, curate innovative products, and make them accessible to a growing community of outdoor enthusiasts. It also reflects a commitment to investing in the next generation of brands shaping the outdoor industry. By creating space and support for new builders and tinkerers, Backcountry taps back into its entrepreneurial roots and encourages new voices to enter the fray.

As the newly appointed Director of Backcountry Garage, JM Fabrizi will oversee Coalatree’s next stage of growth and establish Backcountry Garage as a hub for differentiated, community‑focused products and brands that reflect Backcountry’s values of quality, sustainability, and access.

With this new Backcountry partnership, Coalatree will continue selling through its direct‑to‑consumer site, preserving its distinct voice and community, while key styles—including the fan‑favorite Trailhead Pants—will now also be available on Backcountry.com.

“The Coalatree community has helped shape every product we make, from our best‑selling Trailhead Pants to packable layers and 3‑in‑1 Kachula blankets,” said Fabrizi. “Partnering with Backcountry means Coalatree can stay close to that community, obtain feedback on a larger scale, and bring new ideas to life that were too big for Coalatree to tackle alone.

Backcountry is in the early development phase of its entrepreneurial initiative and is seeking brand partners that align with its values, product standards, and core consumer. Interested companies are invited to submit details through this submission form so Backcountry can assess merit, strategic fit, and potential for long‑term partnership.

For more information on this acquisition or Backcountry, please contact Elise Day at media@backcountry.com.

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About Backcountry

Established in 1996, Backcountry has become a trusted cornerstone in outdoor retail, offering a curated selection of premium products from nearly 800 brands both online and across nine U.S. locations. In addition to the Backcountry flagship, the company operates Competitive Cyclist, a dedicated destination for premium road, gravel, and mountain bike gear, and Steep & Cheap, its outlet for past-season and overstock deals. Backcountry expanded its portfolio in 2025 with the acquisitions of Level Nine Sports and BikeTiresDirect, further strengthening its position across snow sports and cycling.

About Coalatree

Coalatree founded in 2010 is an eco-minded outdoor apparel and gear brand creating versatile, mountain to city essentials for everyday adventure. Known for sustainable materials, thoughtful design, and products like its popular Trailhead Pants and 3-in-1 Kachula Blankets, Coalatree builds gear that performs outside while treading lightly on the planet. Through its direct-to-consumer model and community-driven approach, Coalatree empowers more people to get out, explore, and feel good about the products they wear and the gear they use.