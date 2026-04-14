Phoenix, AZ , April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ruffhouse Vinyl Play Systems helps families across the United States respond to a growing challenge as childhood continues to change—and not for the better. Screen addiction, social media, and rising AI exposure are reshaping how children think, focus, and connect, leaving many parents confronting a difficult reality: today’s digital-first environment makes it harder for kids to develop confidence, resilience, and real-world social skills. The company encourages a more intentional approach to childhood built around outdoor play, physical engagement, and meaningful interaction through thoughtfully designed vinyl playsets, backyard playgrounds as well as other engaging backyard products.

Ruffhouse Vinyl Play Systems helps parents shift childhood back into the real world by creating outdoor environments where children can move, interact, and learn through experience—not screens. Through beautifully designed vinyl playsets, including backyard vinyl swing sets and complete backyard playgrounds, the company provides spaces where children can build confidence, improve focus, and develop practical problem-solving skills in ways digital environments cannot replicate.





Ruffhouse Vinyl Play Systems, LLC

This approach reflects a growing urgency among parents to follow the abundant research and understanding that children learn best through interaction, and real connection, not isolation and avoidance.

Jonathan Haidt, author of The Anxious Generation, emphasizes the importance of real-world play in childhood development, stating, “Play with some degree of physical risk is essential because it teaches children how to look after themselves and each other. Children can only learn how to not get hurt in situations where it is possible to get hurt, such as wrestling with a friend, (or playing on a play set).”







Ruffhouse Vinyl Play Systems, LLC

This insight reinforces the company’s approach. Ruffhouse Vinyl Play Systems, LLC integrates this philosophy into every vinyl playset, offering only the best vinyl play sets and vinyl swing sets that allow children to safely explore boundaries, solve problems, and develop awareness through real-world experience rather than passive consumption on a screen. For parents evaluating long-term value, the company provides guidance through its vinyl vs wood swing set comparison page, helping families understand the advantages of durable, low-maintenance white vinyl playsets (or tan) when selecting the best vinyl playsets for their homes. Their play sets are the top of the line in safety with no slivers, cool-to-the-touch vinyl, and no exposed bolts or screws.

"No other play set on the market will draw your kids off their screens and out into the backyard playing better than our Ruffhouse play sets," says Tyler Ray, Owner of Ruffhouse Play Systems, LLC. He is the proud inventor of the original all-vinyl play set.



Ruffhouse Vinyl Play Systems, LLC

The company works closely with families to design customized vinyl playgrounds that fit both space and lifestyle and enhance the look and value of their property. The team supports each step of the process, including expert assistance with measuring for your swing set to ensure safe, accurate installations. Each white swing set, white outdoor playset, and vinyl playset is built for durability and consistent use, transforming outdoor spaces into a reliable kids' playground that encourages daily physical activity, social interaction, imagination, and creative exploration.

As more parents recognize the long-term impact of digital overexposure, Ruffhouse Vinyl Play Systems continues to position itself as a trusted expert and provider of high quality playsets, with families exploring options through Ruffhouse Vinyl Playsets. Within the company’s offering of playsets, swing sets, and outdoor swing parents can find solutions that support intentional parenting.

To learn how intentional outdoor play helps kids build confidence and resilience, visit https://www.ruffhouseplaysystems.com/.

About Ruffhouse Vinyl Play Systems, LLC

Ruffhouse Vinyl Play Systems, LLC is a Phoenix, AZ-based provider of premium vinyl playsets and backyard playgrounds. The company designs and installs durable white playset systems that support physical activity, social interaction, and healthy child development. By focusing on intentional outdoor play, the Arizona-based vinyl playset provider helps families create environments that foster connection, growth, and long-term resilience.

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Media Contact:

Ruffhouse Vinyl Play Systems, LLC

Email: info@ruffhouseplaysystems.com

Phone: 480-351-0033

Address: 1415 N. Hobson St., Phoenix, AZ

Website: https://www.ruffhouseplaysystems.com/

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